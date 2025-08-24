NEET UG Counselling 2025: In a latest notification, the National Medical Commission (NMC) informed that the MCC NEET UG Round 2 counselling will now starts from August 29, 2025. A revised schedule with updated dates for the second round will be released soon. Earlier, the MCC NEET UG Round 2 counselling was scheduled for August 22, 2025. However, due to the Round 1 seat resignation deadline being extended to August 25, the second round has been postponed.

The notice reads, “In order to include newly authorised MBBS seats in Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025, the competent authority has decided to start the Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025 from 29th August, 2025 tentatively. However, the revised schedule for Round-2 will be published shortly.”

According to the information obtained from the National Medical Commission (NMC), efforts are currently being made to increase the number of MBBS seats for the academic session of 2025.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Apply For Round 2

Candidates can apply for round 2 of the counselling round by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for NEET UG counselling.

3. Now, Enter your credentials to register yourself, and submit.

4. Then, Login to your account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

