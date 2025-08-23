ICSI CS June Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result date for the declaration of the Professional and Executive Programme candidates appearing in the CS June 2025 session on their official website. The results will be announced on Monday, August 25, 2025, on the website of the institute at icsi.edu .

The Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) results will be announced at 11:00 AM whereas the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) results will be declared at 2:00 PM on the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The ICSI CS June 2025 result, along with each candidate’s subject-wise marks break-up, will be available on the official website — icsi.edu .

The next Company Secretaries Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) examination is scheduled to be commenced from December 22, 2025 to December 29, 2025. The process for the online enrollment applications will commence on August 26, 2025.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will dispatch the result cum marks statement for the professional program examination to the candidates at their registered address soon once the results will be officially announced. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days they must contact at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

Steps to check ICSI CS June Result 2025:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu to check the result.

Step 2. There will be a link for the ICSI CS June Result 2025 available on the home page.

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Step 4. Click on submit and your ICSI CS June Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the result thoroughly and download the results PDF for future reference.

The students must keep a close check on the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to stay updated with the latest trends and information regarding further procedures.

