Kerala Plus One, Plus Two Exam 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the exam dates for the Kerala Board Class 11 and Class 12 Higher Secondary Exams 2026. As mentioned, the Kerala +2 board exams will begin with Physics on March 6 and end on March 7. The Kerala Board Class 11 exams will be held between March 5 and March 27.

Note that the last date for submitting the Kerala Plus One and Plus Two application forms is November 25, 2025. Around 900,000 students are expected to appear for the Plus One and Plus Two (Higher Secondary first and second year) exams this academic year.

To appear for practical and written exams, students must maintain at least 75 per cent attendance. Admit cards will be released on January 15th, and Class 12 practical exams will begin on January 22nd. For Class 11 students, admit cards will be released from February 16, 2026.

Kerala 11, 12 Exam 2026: Key Highlights The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the complete schedule for the Kerala Plus One Board Exam 2026. Students can check the key details such as exam dates, mode, and official website in the table below:

Particulars Details Board Name Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala Exam Name Kerala Plus One (Class 11) Board Exam 2026 Class 11th Exam Schedule March 5 to March 27, 2026 Class 12th Exam Schedule March 6 to March 28, 2026 Practical Exams To be conducted before the theory exams Exam Mode Offline (Pen and Paper) Official Website dhsekerala.gov.in

How to Download Kerala Plus One Date Sheet 2026 PDF: Candidates can easily download the Kerala DHSE Plus One Time Table 2026 PDF by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website; dhsekerala.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Higher Secondary Examination March 2026 Timetable'. Step 3: The Kerala Plus One timetable PDF will open on your screen. Step 4: Download and take a printout of the timetable for future reference. Kerala's General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said on Wednesday that around 425,000 students will appear for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam in Kerala this academic year. The exams will begin on March 5, 2026, and end on March 30, with evaluation taking place from April 7 to 25. The results are expected to be announced on May 8, 2026.

He said that around 3,000 examination centers have been set up, including seven in the Gulf region and nine in Lakshadweep.