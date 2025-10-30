  • Source:JND
Kerala Plus One, Plus Two Exam 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the exam dates for the Kerala Board Class 11 and Class 12 Higher Secondary Exams 2026. As mentioned, the Kerala +2 board exams will begin with Physics on March 6 and end on March 7. The Kerala Board Class 11 exams will be held between March 5 and March 27.

Note that the last date for submitting the Kerala Plus One and Plus Two application forms is November 25, 2025. Around 900,000 students are expected to appear for the Plus One and Plus Two (Higher Secondary first and second year) exams this academic year.

Kerala Board Practical Exams:

To appear for practical and written exams, students must maintain at least 75 per cent attendance. Admit cards will be released on January 15th, and Class 12 practical exams will begin on January 22nd. For Class 11 students, admit cards will be released from February 16, 2026.

Kerala 11, 12 Exam 2026: Key Highlights

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the complete schedule for the Kerala Plus One Board Exam 2026. Students can check the key details such as exam dates, mode, and official website in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala

Exam Name

Kerala Plus One (Class 11) Board Exam 2026

Class 11th Exam Schedule

March 5 to March 27, 2026

Class 12th Exam Schedule

March 6 to March 28, 2026

Practical Exams

To be conducted before the theory exams

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Official Website   

dhsekerala.gov.in

How to Download Kerala Plus One Date Sheet 2026 PDF:

Candidates can easily download the Kerala DHSE Plus One Time Table 2026 PDF by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website; dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Higher Secondary Examination March 2026  Timetable’.

Step 3: The Kerala Plus One timetable PDF will open on your screen.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the timetable for future reference.

Kerala Plus One & Plus Two Board Exam Time Table 2026:

Here is the combined schedule for the Kerala Class 11 (Plus One) and Class 12 (Plus Two) Board Examinations for 2026.

Date Kerala Class 12 (Plus Two) Subjects Kerala Class 11 (Plus One) Subjects
March 5, 2026 - Part I English
March 6, 2026 Physics, Sociology, Anthropology -
March 7, 2026 Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics -
March 9, 2026 - Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
March 10, 2026 Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English -
March 11, 2026 - Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology
March 12, 2026 Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology -
March 13, 2026 - Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
March 16, 2026 - Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature
March 17, 2026 Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology -
March 18, 2026 - Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
March 19, 2026 Economics, Electronic Systems -
March 23, 2026 - Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
March 24, 2026 Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature -
March 25, 2026 - Economics, Electronic Systems
March 26, 2026 Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy -
March 27, 2026 - Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology, Mathematics
March 28, 2026 Part I English -

Kerala's General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said on Wednesday that around 425,000 students will appear for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam in Kerala this academic year. The exams will begin on March 5, 2026, and end on March 30, with evaluation taking place from April 7 to 25. The results are expected to be announced on May 8, 2026.

He said that around 3,000 examination centers have been set up, including seven in the Gulf region and nine in Lakshadweep.

