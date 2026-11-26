SBI Jobs Update: State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday announced recruitment of 1,540 junior associates from the reserved category through a special recruitment drive to fill backlog vacancies across states and Union Territories.
These recruitments are part of the bank's broader workforce expansion strategy for FY'27 to onboard around 11,000-12,000 personnel across clerical and officer cadres, SBI said in a statement.
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Branch Expansion Plans
The planned recruitment aligns with the bank's growth ambitions, including expanding its branch network by approximately 200-250 branches during the year.
Focus on Talent and Skill Development
"The bank's focus remains on nurturing talent through structured learning and skill development and building a future-ready workforce equipped to deliver on evolving customer expectations through harnessing technological advancements," SBI Chairman CS Setty said.
Special Drive for Backlog Vacancies
In line with the government's directions to fill backlog vacancies in a time-bound manner, the bank has undertaken a special recruitment drive to fill backlog vacancies in reserved categories, he said.
"This initiative reflects our commitment to strengthening representation, promoting diversity and ensuring that deserving candidates get an opportunity to be part of the SBI family and contribute to the nation's progress," Setty added.
Boost to Customer-Facing Roles
The induction of the new junior associates in customer support and sales vertical will further augment the Bank's customer-facing capabilities, support efficient branch operations while ensuring accessible, responsive and seamless banking services across its extensive network, SBI said in a statement.
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Selection Process and Workforce Strength
The selection process comprised a preliminary examination held on September 16, followed by the main examination on October 29.
SBI is one of the country's largest employers with a total workforce of 2.47 lakh employees.
(PTI)