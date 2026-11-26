SBI Jobs Update: State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday announced recruitment of 1,540 junior associates from the reserved category through a special recruitment drive to fill backlog vacancies across states and Union Territories.

These recruitments are part of the bank's broader workforce expansion strategy for FY'27 to onboard around 11,000-12,000 personnel across clerical and officer cadres, SBI said in a statement.

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Branch Expansion Plans

The planned recruitment aligns with the bank's growth ambitions, including expanding its branch network by approximately 200-250 branches during the year.

Focus on Talent and Skill Development

"The bank's focus remains on nurturing talent through structured learning and skill development and building a future-ready workforce equipped to deliver on evolving customer expectations through harnessing technological advancements," SBI Chairman CS Setty said.