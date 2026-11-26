New Zealand Visa For Indian PhD Graduates: Immigration New Zealand (INZ), the operational arm of the country's immigration system, announced on November 23 that applications for Post-Study Work Visas and Short-Term Graduate Work Visas have shifted to its enhanced Immigration Online system.
According to the official statement, the upgraded platform offers a more streamlined application experience, makes it easier to track the progress of an application, and reflects the latest visa settings and requirements.
Applicants for both visas must apply within three months of their student visa expiring. For PhD students, the deadline is six months.
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Longer Stay for Indian PhD Graduates
From November 16, 2026, the Post-Study Work Visa duration was extended for Indian graduates holding New Zealand PhDs. They are now eligible for visas of up to four years, compared with the earlier maximum of three years.
NZ Student Visa Changes 2026: Post-Study Work Visa at a Glance
The Post-Study Work Visa lets international students stay and work in New Zealand after graduation. Its length depends on the qualification completed.
Length of stay: Up to three years, or four years for eligible Indian PhD graduates
Application fee: From NZD 1,670
Processing time: 80 per cent of applications are processed within four weeks
Residence pathway: May lead to a resident visa
NZ Student visa changes 2026: Who Can Apply?
Candidates must:
-Have recently completed an eligible qualification in New Zealand
-Apply within the permitted period after their student visa expires (three, six or 12 months, depending on the qualification and student visa held)
-Have at least NZD 5,000 in available funds
-Meet all other visa requirements
Work and Family Rights
-Holders with a bachelor's degree or higher can work in any job.
-Those with a lower-level qualification can work only in a job related to their studies and specified on the visa.
-The visa can be granted only once.
-Partners can apply for work visas, and dependent children can apply for student visas to study as domestic students.
Expanded Eligibility
Eligibility has also been extended to applicants who hold both a NZQCF Level 7 Graduate Diploma completed through full-time study in New Zealand and a bachelor's degree completed in New Zealand or overseas.
Short-Term Graduate Work Visa: Option for Others
This visa is meant for international students who want to work in New Zealand after studies but do not qualify for a Post-Study Work Visa. It allows a stay of up to six months to look for a job and explore longer-term work options. The application fee starts from NZD 1,670.
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NZ Student visa changes 2026: Eligibility Requirements
Applicants must:
-Hold an eligible NZQCF Level 5 to 7 non-degree qualification from New Zealand
-Have held a student visa for that qualification within the three months before applying
-Have at least NZD 5,000 in available funds
-Not have previously held a Short-Term Graduate Work Visa or a Post-Study Work Visa
-Meet all other visa requirements
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What Holders Can Do
Holders can work in any job for any employer in New Zealand. However, partners and dependent children cannot be included in the application. They may be supported to apply for visitor visas, but will not be eligible for work or student visas based on their relationship with the visa holder.