New Zealand Visa For Indian PhD Graduates: Immigration New Zealand (INZ), the operational arm of the country's immigration system, announced on November 23 that applications for Post-Study Work Visas and Short-Term Graduate Work Visas have shifted to its enhanced Immigration Online system.

From November 16, 2026, the Post-Study Work Visa duration was extended for Indian graduates holding New Zealand PhDs. They are now eligible for visas of up to four years, compared with the earlier maximum of three years.

Applicants for both visas must apply within three months of their student visa expiring. For PhD students, the deadline is six months.

According to the official statement, the upgraded platform offers a more streamlined application experience, makes it easier to track the progress of an application, and reflects the latest visa settings and requirements.

NZ Student Visa Changes 2026: Post-Study Work Visa at a Glance

The Post-Study Work Visa lets international students stay and work in New Zealand after graduation. Its length depends on the qualification completed.

Length of stay: Up to three years, or four years for eligible Indian PhD graduates

Application fee: From NZD 1,670

Processing time: 80 per cent of applications are processed within four weeks

Residence pathway: May lead to a resident visa

NZ Student visa changes 2026: Who Can Apply?

Candidates must:

-Have recently completed an eligible qualification in New Zealand

-Apply within the permitted period after their student visa expires (three, six or 12 months, depending on the qualification and student visa held)

-Have at least NZD 5,000 in available funds

-Meet all other visa requirements

Work and Family Rights

-Holders with a bachelor's degree or higher can work in any job.

-Those with a lower-level qualification can work only in a job related to their studies and specified on the visa.

-The visa can be granted only once.

-Partners can apply for work visas, and dependent children can apply for student visas to study as domestic students.

Expanded Eligibility

Eligibility has also been extended to applicants who hold both a NZQCF Level 7 Graduate Diploma completed through full-time study in New Zealand and a bachelor's degree completed in New Zealand or overseas.

Short-Term Graduate Work Visa: Option for Others

This visa is meant for international students who want to work in New Zealand after studies but do not qualify for a Post-Study Work Visa. It allows a stay of up to six months to look for a job and explore longer-term work options. The application fee starts from NZD 1,670.