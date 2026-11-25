The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that students who have already opted for three languages under the CBSE's three-language policy may continue with their existing choices and cannot be forced to revert to two languages, given the transitional relaxation granted in earlier court orders.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana clarified this while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the CBSE's three-language formula. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan appeared for the petitioners, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the CBSE.

ALSO READ: Today's School Assembly News Headline (November 26): Check Top National, International And Sports News Here CBSE Language Policy: Background of the Case Simply put, students in classes 7, 8, and 9 are exempted from the three-language policy (which requires at least 2 languages to be Indian). They can continue to study two foreign languages and one Indian language. For these classes, the third language will be assessed at the school level, not through board exams. Without staying the policy, the Supreme Court had previously questioned the designation of English as a "non-native" language and asked the CBSE and other authorities about the infrastructure preparedness.

Earlier, without putting the policy into abeyance, the Court had raised queries regarding labelling English as a "non-native" language and had approached the CBSE and others for infrastructure readiness. The CBSE had sought amendment to the Court’s order of September 28, which had exempted Classes 6 to 9 from the three languages course, saying that a reconsideration was required as students had already selected the combination of three languages. Under the order, the Court had asked the Board to consider granting transition relaxation to Class 6 students like that of Class 7.

ALSO READ: BBOSE 12th Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out: Check Bihar Open School Intermediate Subject-Wise Schedule And Exam Rules Here CBSE 3-Language Policy: What the Bench Said? Justice Bagchi stated that the Court's direction was that Class 6 students who had opted for three languages would continue with three, while those who had opted for two should not be forced to do so and could continue as they were. The CJI added that where two languages were being taught, students would be allowed to continue with two this year, subject to the condition that they would move to the new arrangement next year. Calling it "a human problem", he said those who had already opted for three languages would continue.

When the Solicitor General voiced concern that students might seek to return to the old scheme, the CJI assured that those who had already opted would be covered and that the Court would clarify this. On the SG's submission that the relaxation should not extend until Class 10, Justice Bagchi pointed out that it had been granted till Class 10 for Class 7 students and asked the Board to look into it. The Solicitor General eventually said the Court could pass the proposed order and that CBSE would return if any difficulty remained, to which the CJI agreed.