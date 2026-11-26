The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday set aside the provisional result of recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) for the year 2025, holding that meritorious candidates belonging to the reserved category cannot be disqualified to join the open category at any level of the recruitment process.



The court ordered the commission to go ahead with the mains exam based on the new provisional result. The decision was delivered on a writ petition filed by Pankaj Verma and two others. Additionally, Justice Manish Kumar Nigam set aside the Office Memorandum of the commission dated January 9, 2020, wherein it had prohibited adjustment of meritorious reserved category candidates to the unreserved category only at the final selection level.

Open Category Is Not Exclusive to General Candidates The court pointed out that the open category or 'unreserved category' is available to all the candidates on merit at all levels of recruitment and cannot be considered as the sole prerogative of the general category candidates.

As Justice Nigam opined, refusing a reserved category candidate, who scored above the general category cut-off mark, just because of belonging to a particular reserved category will amount to "the worst form of discrimination". The action would be entirely unconstitutional under Article 14 (Equality Before Law and Equal Protection) and Article 16 (Equality of Opportunity in Public Employment) of the Constitution.

How did the Recruitment Process take Place? The recruitment process was started on 16th September 2025, for 182 APO vacancies, in which there were 27 posts of unreserved category, 67 posts of SC, 9 posts of ST, 61 posts of OBC and 18 posts of EWS.

Following the result of the preliminary test conducted on 22nd March 2026, UPPSC announced the result on 30th April 2026 and selected 2,856 candidates, i.e., 15 times the number of posts, for mains examination conducted from 28th June 2026 to 30th June 2026.

364 Candidates Kept in Reserved Lists Supplementary affidavits filed by the commission revealed that 321 OBC candidates and 43 SC candidates had scored higher than the last shortlisted unreserved candidate in the preliminary examination. Citing its 2020 memorandum, UPPSC confined all 364 of them to their respective reserved lists instead of placing them in the open pool. This prevented an equal number of lower-ranked reserved category aspirants from qualifying for the mains.

Petitioners' Argument: "Communal Reservation" According to the petitioners, treating the unreserved list as an exclusive preserve for non-reserved applicants converted the open pool into a form of "communal reservation". They argued this violated Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution and Section 3(6) of the UP Public Services (Reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs) Act, 1994.