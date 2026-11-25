RVUNL JE Exam 2026 Admit Card Out: Rajasthan State Electricity Generation Corporation Limited (RVUNL) has now issued the Admit Card for the Junior Engineer, Junior Accountant & Junior Assistant 2026 Exam on its official site. The examination shall take place from November 29, 2026 to January 15, 2027.

Candidates who are going to appear in the RVUNL Examination can download the Admit Card through their login details.

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RVUNL JE Exam 2026 Admit Card Out: Overview

Details Information Name of Recruiting Authority Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) Position Name Junior Engineer, Junior Accountant, and Junior Assistant Vacancy Number 2005 Selection Process Computer-Based Written Test (CBT), Document Verification, and Medical Exam Date November 29, 2026, to January 15, 2027 Admit Card Release Date November 25, 2026 Official Website energy.rajasthan.gov.in

RVUNL Junior Engineer, Assistant, Accountant Admit Card 2026 Download Steps

Candidates are advised to download the RVUNL Junior Engineer, Accountant and Assistant hall tickets 2026; they can follow the easy steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of RVUNL, energy.rajasthan.gov.in.



Step 2: Go to the home page and click on the What's New section.



Step 3: Click on RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026.



Step 4: Enter your registration number and password.



Step 5: The admit card PDF will open on your computer.



Step 6: Download the admit card.