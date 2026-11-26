Samvidhan Divas 2026: Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas is celebrated in India every year on November 26. This special day is dedicated to the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949 after almost three years of debate.



This is the 77th Constitution Day, and schools, government organizations, and other institutions are paying tributes to the framers, particularly Dr BR Ambedkar and the principles of Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity.

ALSO READ: UGC-NET December 2026: NTA Releases University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test City Intimation Slip; Direct Link Here Why is Constitution Day celebrated on November 26? On November 26, 1949, after almost three years of debate, the Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India. It formally recognized the people of India as the source of authority for the Constitution. But the Constitution became effective on January 26, 1950, when India declared itself a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

It was selected because the date symbolised the declaration of Purna Swaraj made by the Indian National Congress in 1930. November 26 was observed as National Law Day until 2015, but then the government declared it as Constitution Day to promote awareness about the constitutional values and honor Dr Ambedkar as the chairman of the Drafting Committee.

Constitution Day 2026: Theme The Dr Ambedkar Foundation has chosen the theme "The Constitution @76: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Constitutional Vision and the Future of Indian Democracy." The theme highlights how relevant Ambedkar's ideas remain in strengthening democratic institutions. It also stresses constitutional morality, accountable governance and the pursuit of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. In New Delhi, the Foundation will hold a programme at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, where former Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit is expected to read the Preamble and deliver a lecture on constitutional governance and Ambedkar's legacy.

ALSO READ: Allahabad HC Quashes UP APO Prelims Result, Says Meritorious Reserved Candidates Can't Be Kept Out of Open Category Constitution Day 2026: Significance Constitution Day is bigger than just commemorating the adoption of a historic document. Rather, it reinforces constitutional values, democratic accountability, equality before the law and individual reform without any discrimination. The Preamble of the Constitution lays down the foundational ideals of justice, liberty and fraternity. These principles continue to guide India's democratic institutions and governance framework. What Is The Difference Between Constitution Day And Republic Day? Despite being close to each other, the two events represent distinct phases. While Constitution Day is celebrated on the 26th of November in honour of the enactment of the Constitution in 1949, the Republic Day takes place on the 26th of January, honouring the implementation of the Constitution in 1950.

One marks the formation of the Constitution, the other the implementation thereof. Together, they serve as a reminder of the role of the document in sustaining democracy.