UGC-NET December 2026 City Slip OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2026 exam. Candidates can now view their allotted examination city and city intimation slip on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA will conduct the UGC-NET December 2026 exam in CBT mode from December 14 to 18 and on December 21, 2026. The test will be conducted in two shifts from 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM. The examination will last 180 minutes (3 hours), with no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor and admission to PhD; and admission to PhD only.

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UGC-NET December 2026 City Slip OUT: Steps To Download & Direct Link

UGC NET candidates can follow the steps below to check their exam city slip.

Step 1: Visit NTA's official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, go to the Candidate Activity or Latest News section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the UGC-NET December 2026 Advance City Intimation Slip link.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth (or password).

Step 5: Fill in the security captcha and submit.

Step 6: View the slip on the screen, check your details, and download a copy for your records.

Candidates can use this information to plan their accommodation and travel well in advance for exam day.

UGC NET 2026 City Slip OUT: Direct Link Here

UGC NET December 2026: About

The UGC NET exam determines a candidate's eligibility for admission to a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, or PhD program. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 87 subjects.

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