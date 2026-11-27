Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 28, 2026): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe. Students will gain a better understanding of current affairs and the world around them through these news headlines.

Also Read: WBCHSE HS Result 2026 Out: Class 12 Semester 3 Scorecard Released At wbchse.wb.gov.in, Check Key Websites Here

School Assembly National News Headlines For November 28

1. 200-year-old Taj Mahal marble slab to be auctioned in U.K

2. India welcomed a $50 million pledge to the Adaptation Fund at COP31

3. India provides NPR 8.9 crore assistance for school infrastructure in Nepal's Mustang

4. CPI announces three-day ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ from December 1

5. J&K Congress leader Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed dies at 73

School Assembly International News Headlines For November 28

1. Brazilian President appoints veteran private banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi as Brazil's next Finance Minister

2. Major storm batters U.S. on Thanksgiving holiday, 400 flights cancelled

3. Pakistan set to host talks with Saudi Arabia, Turkey under trilateral defence pact

4. New Zealand PM Luxon loses majority, centrists now kingmakers

5. Two Italians killed in drone attack in Kuwait

School Assembly Sports News Headlines For November 28

1. Rohit Sharma has officially returned as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain for the 2027 IPL season

2. After Akash Deep’s spirited spell, Blundell and Phillips take New Zealand to 246 in the IND vs NZ second Test

3. Gukesh, Sindarov sign peace treaty in World Chess Championship

4. The Wolfe Brothers released Shane Warne tribute song Wizard of Aus

5. Sandpapergate forum scope to cover the entire 2017-18 season, including the Ashes