WBCHSE HS Result 2026 Out: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the Higher Secondary (HS) Semester 3 Examination Result 2026 today, November 27. The council announced the results via a press conference scheduled for 2:30 PM at Vidyasagar Bhavan in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Following this, the official result link became available at wbchse.wb.gov.in from 3 PM onwards. Students can check their subject-wise marks and download the provisional mark sheet using the registration and roll number details from the result portal.

Students can later collect their original HS 3rd Semester result 2026 from their respective schools after it is duly signed and sealed. WBCHSE HS Semester 3 exam 2026 was conducted from September 21 to October 14, 2026, in offline mode.

Direct Link Here

How To Check WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Result 2026?

Students can follow the given steps to check their marks online.

Step 1: Go to the official WBCHSE website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the “HS Result 2026 Semester 3” download link.

Step 3: The login window will open. Enter your registration details.

Step 4: The Semester 3 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the marksheet and check your marks carefully.

Also Read: UPPSC PCS Exam City Slip 2026: Prelims District Slip PDF To Be Out Today At uppsc.up.nic.in Check Steps To Download Here

Where To Check WBCHSE Class 12th Semester 3 Result 2026?

The following official websites will host the WBCHSE Class 12th results after the official announcement.

Official website: wbchse.wb.gov.in

Result portal: result.wb.gov.in

WBCHSE Class 12th Semester 3 Result 2026: Passing Criteria

Students need to score at least 30% marks, subject-wise and aggregate, to pass the HS Semester 3 examination, as per the council’s prescribed qualifying requirements. Those who fail to secure the passing marks must refer to the WBCHSE notifications for details on supplementary exam rules and further procedures.