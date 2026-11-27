UGC-NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened an additional window for eligible candidates appearing for the UGC NET December 2026 examination to select their preferred exam centre. The decision comes after the students have been allotted exam centres outside the four preferences they have submitted during the registration process. Once submitted, the preference list is considered final and cannot be changed.

As per the data, 22,050 candidates (2.26%) have been allotted exam centres beyond their preference list. Eligible candidates can submit their revised exam city preference until November 29, 2026, via the NTA official portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Further, the agency has stated that the allotment of the examination centre is based on the availability of seats. Candidates will be allotted seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

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Steps To Change Exam Centre

Candidates can follow the given steps to make changes in their exam centre preference before the deadline:

Step 1: Eligible candidates must log in to the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using your application number and password/date of birth.

Step 3: The list of examination centres where seats are available will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: As per their preference, candidates must select any one exam city from the list and submit their revised preference.

The examination city, centre, date, and shifts mentioned on the UGC NET December Admit Card 2026 will be final.

Also Read: UPPSC PCS Exam City Slip 2026: Prelims District Slip PDF To Be Out Today At uppsc.up.nic.in Check Steps To Download Here

UGC-NET December 2026 Exam Date

NTA will conduct the UGC NET December 2026 examination between December 14 to 18, and on December 21, 2026. The computer-based test will be held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. The test duration is three hours with no breaks between Paper 1 and Paper 2.