UPPSC PCS Exam City Slip 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued a short notice on November 26 announcing the release date of the UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam City Slip 2026. According to it, the district slip PDF for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (General/Special Selection) Preliminary Exam 2026 will be available from today onwards, i.e., November 27. Registered candidates can log in to uppsc.up.nic.in with their registration details and check the district information once the link gets activated.

The exam city intimation slip will include information about the district where the exam centre will be located. Knowing the exam city in advance helps candidates to plan their travel and accommodation accordingly. However, candidates must note that UPPSC will release admit cards separately for the Prelims Examination 2026.

Also Read: Punjab School Holiday: All Schools To Remain Shut In Patiala, Bagha Purana And Dharamkot On Nov 28 For Civic Polls UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam City Slip 2026: Overview Candidates can check key details of the UPPSC PCS Prelims Examination 2026 in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Exam Name Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (General/Special Selection) Preliminary Exam 2026 Advt. No. A-1/E-1/2026 (dated 25 June 2026) Notice No. and Date 25/04/E-2/2026-27, 26 November 2026 District Information Slip Available From November 27, 2026 Admit Card Release Date Around December 1, 2026 Prelims Exam Date December 6, 2026 (Sunday) Exam Districts All 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh Login Details OTR Number Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in How To Download UPPSC PCS Prelims District Slip PDF? Candidates can follow the given steps to access their district information slip from the official website, once the download link becomes active. Step 1: Open the official UPPSC portal at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for the District Information Slip of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Pre) Exam 2026. Step 3: The login tab will open. Enter your OTR number and other required details. Step 4: Your district information slip will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download it and check all details mentioned on it carefully. UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Date and Timings 2026 The prelims exam is scheduled for December 6, 2026 across all 75 districts of the state in two sessions. The morning session is between 9:30 AM and 11:30 AM, while the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. As per the notice, entry at the centre will start 1 hour 30 minutes before the examination and will close 5 minutes before the exam begins. Candidates will not be allowed entry once the gate closes.