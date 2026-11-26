School Holiday Update: The Punjab Government has declared a holiday on Saturday, November 28, in three municipalities to ensure smooth civic elections. All schools, colleges, and other educational institutions situated in electoral areas of Patiala Municipal Corporation, Bagha Purana Municipal Council, and Dharamkot Municipal Council will remain closed during the day. The information has been conveyed through the issuance of a government notification under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The Government departments and corporations situated in these areas will also observe closure because elections will be conducted in those areas. On the occasion of elections, educational institutions in Patiala city that have polling booths will remain closed.

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Punjab School Holiday On Saturday: Polls in 52 Wards

Civic elections will be held across 52 wards in total. Patiala Municipal Corporation has 30 wards, Bagha Purana Municipal Council has 15 wards, and Dharamkot Municipal Council has 7 wards.

In Patiala, re-elections will take place in Wards 1, 4, 6, 12, 14, 15, 16, 22, 26, 29, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 40, 41, 43, 44, 45, 46, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53, 55, 57 and 58. The closure will apply to educational institutions and other establishments in Patiala city where polling stations have been set up.