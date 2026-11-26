CBSE CTET City Slip 2026: There is good news coming for the candidates who applied for the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to publish the exam city intimation slip anytime soon for all the candidates. The City intimation is important to know for which cit student to sit in the exam centre. so accordingly, they can arrange their travel in order to ensure a smooth process throughout the examination.

According to CBSE, the exam city slip would be out 15 days before the exam. with only 15 days remaining, by this analogy, the city intimation details could be published anytime.

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CTET 2026 City Intimation Slip: Steps To Download

Step 1: The CBSE will release the city slip online only on the official website, ctet.nic.in, where candidates can

Step 2: download it by entering their login details. The steps to download the city slip are as follows:

Step 3: To download the CTET exam city slip 2026, you must visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Step 4: On the website's home page, click on the View Date & City for CTET 2026 link under LATEST NEWS.

Step 5: Now, enter your application number, date of birth, and the security PIN provided and click the Submit button.

Step 6: The city slip will then open on the screen, which you can download and print.

CTET 2026 City Intimation Slip: Exam Date, Shift And Timings

The CTET exam is scheduled to be held on December 12 and 13, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The timing for the first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while the timing for the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.