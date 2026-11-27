UPPSC PCS 2025 Prelims: The Allahabad High Court has quashed the UPPSC PCS 2025 Preliminary Examination Result 2025 today amid reservation rule disputes. The decision was announced today, November 27, by a single bench of Justice Manish Kumar Nigam. The HC has further directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to prepare a fresh merit list based on the previously held exam. The subsequent selection process, including PCS Mains and Interview, will be conducted based on the revised prelims result.

The UPPSC PCS 2025 Preliminary Examination was held on October 12, 2025, in offline mode across all 75 districts of the state. The examination was conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 (General Studies) was held from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and Paper 2 (General Studies II / CSAT) was held from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. While candidates wait for the revised prelims result, the decision could impact the selection of candidates for the next exam stages.

Also Read: MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: Application Window Closes Today For 16,717 Posts, Exam On January 24, Check Direct Here Allahabad HC Cancels UPPSC PCS 2025 Prelims Result The decision was delivered following the petition filed by Sanjay Kumar and three others. The petitioners belonged to the reserved category and challenged the Commission’s office memorandum of January 9, 2020, and the relevant conditions of the recruitment advertisement.

They claimed that despite scoring higher marks than the last selected candidates in the unreserved category (open), they were not included in the general category. The petitioners sought to be placed in the open category under the Meritorious Reserved Category. Hearing the matter, the High Court reserved its decision on September 28.

New Merit List To Be Prepared The Court has ordered the Commission to prepare a fresh merit list of candidates in accordance with the reservation and merit criteria. For this, the UPPSC will have to submit category-wise data on the number of candidates who have scored higher than the last selected candidate from the open category. This may also affect the result of already selected candidates in the subsequent process.

What Happens Next? After the new merit list has been released, the Commission will reconduct the Mains Examination. Successful candidates will then be eligible to proceed to the interview round. While the prelims will not be reconducted, the High Court decision could impact the selection process for all UPPCS 2025 candidates who have already appeared in various stages of the examination.

How Many Candidates Were Selected Earlier? A total of 626,387 candidates applied for the Uttar Pradesh PCS Preliminary Examination 2025. Out of these, 265,270 appeared for both papers. The Commission declared 11,727 candidates successful for the main examination based on the preliminary examination results. However, only 10,284 of these candidates appeared for the main examination. Subsequently, a total of 2,297 candidates were selected for the interview.