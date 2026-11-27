- HBSE Class 12 exams will start on March 3, and Class 10 on March 4.
- Detailed subject-wise date sheet to be released soon on bseh.org.in.
- Students are advised to start preparation for 2027 board examinations as per the offcial syllabus.
HBSE Board Exam 2027 Dates: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has announced the exam dates for Classes 10th and 12th for the 2027 academic year. As per the released schedule, the Senior Secondary Examination 2027 will commence on March 3, while the Secondary Examination will start a day later, on March 4, 2027. The detailed subject-wise schedule is yet to be announced. Once released, students can download the complete schedule from the Board’s official portal at bseh.org.in. Since the dates are out now, students must start their preparation.
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HBSE Board Exam 2027: Highlights
Candidates can check key aspects of the HBSE Examination 2027 in the following table.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting body
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Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani
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Exam Name
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HBSE Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) Exam 2027
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HBSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2027
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March 3 to April 8, 2027
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HBSE Class 10 Exam Dates 2027
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March 4 to 26, 2027
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Detailed Exam Dates
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Expected Soon
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Official Website
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bseh.org.in
How To Download HBSE Date Sheet 2027?
Students can follow the given steps to download the HBSE complete date sheet once released.
Step 1: Visit the Board’s official website at bseh.org.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, browse the news/announcement section.
Step 3: Select the link titled “HBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 or HBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027”.
Step 4: The subject-wise timetable PDF will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download it and check exam shifts and timings across all subjects.
Class 10, 12 Exams In March 2027
HBSE Class 10th examination for the 2027 academic year will start on March 4 and conclude on March 26, 2027. The Senior Secondary Examination 2027 will be held from March 3 to April 8, 2027. Although subject-wise dates are yet to be announced, students can tailor their preparation as per the official syllabus. Furthermore, the board will also announce the practicals and internal assessment dates across all streams.