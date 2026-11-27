HBSE Board Exam 2027 Dates: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has announced the exam dates for Classes 10th and 12th for the 2027 academic year. As per the released schedule, the Senior Secondary Examination 2027 will commence on March 3, while the Secondary Examination will start a day later, on March 4, 2027. The detailed subject-wise schedule is yet to be announced. Once released, students can download the complete schedule from the Board’s official portal at bseh.org.in. Since the dates are out now, students must start their preparation.

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HBSE Board Exam 2027: Highlights

Candidates can check key aspects of the HBSE Examination 2027 in the following table.

Particulars Details Conducting body Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani Exam Name HBSE Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) Exam 2027 HBSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2027 March 3 to April 8, 2027 HBSE Class 10 Exam Dates 2027 March 4 to 26, 2027 Detailed Exam Dates Expected Soon Official Website bseh.org.in

How To Download HBSE Date Sheet 2027?

Students can follow the given steps to download the HBSE complete date sheet once released.

Step 1: Visit the Board’s official website at bseh.org.in.