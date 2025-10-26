NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 has been released on October 26, 2025 (today) on the official website www.nhpcindia.com. National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) is going to conduct the first stage of the selection process, i.e., a computer-based examination, to fill a total of 248 vacancies for various posts. Candidates will have to provide their User ID and Password to download their admit card.

Also Read: School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Check States & City-Wise School Closure Updates Amid Cyclone Montha & Festivals NHPC JE 2025 Exam Pattern: Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in compter based test (cbt) across the country. Below are the detials of the Computer Based test: Medium of Examination English And Hindi Examination Duration 3 Hrs (180 minutes) Total Marks 200 Subjects For JE (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/ E&C), Supervisor (IT), and Sr. Accountant Part-I consists of 140 MCQ of the concerned Discipline. Part-II consists of 30 MCQ on General Awareness and Part-III of 30 MCQ on Reasoning For Assistant Rajbhasha Officer and Hindi Translator Part-I consists of 40 MCQ of 01 mark each & 10 descriptive questions (written test) of 10 marks each of the concerned Discipline. Part-II consists of 30 MCQ on General Awareness and Part-III of 30 MCQ on Reasoning NHPC JE Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download Follow these simple steps to download the NHPC Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025 without any confusion: Step 1: Visit the official NHPC website nhpcindia.com.

Step 2: Click on the “Career” tab or “Latest Updates” section on the homepage. Step 3: Find and click on the link titled “Download NHPC JE Admit Card 2025.” Step 4: Enter your User ID, Password, or Registration Number in the login window. Step 5: Click Submit to view your admit card. Step 6: Check all details carefully and download the PDF. Step 7: Take a printout for entry to the exam centre. NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 Link (Active) JE Admit Card 2025: Detail Mentioned Candidates must carefully review all the information printed on the NHPC JE Hall Ticket 2025 after downloading it. Any errors should be reported to the NHPC recruitment team immediately. The following details will be mentioned on the NHPC JE Admit Card 2025: 1. Candidate’s Full Name 2. Roll Number and Registration Number 3. Photograph and Signature 4. Exam Date and Shift Timings 5. Exam Centre Name and Address 6. Centre Code 7. Candidate’s Category 8. Space for Invigilator’s Signature 9. Important Exam Day Instructions Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Round 1 Registration Begins, Schedule To Be Released Soon At mcc.nic.in