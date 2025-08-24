These news headlines are very important for students from the point of view of current affairs, from the major news of national, international and school assembly, because it helps in keeping the students aware and increasing general knowledge. So let's read today fresh headlines given below.

Today's School Assembly News Headlines: Here we are presenting you the major news of national, international, business and sports world of school assembly today, 24 August, 2025.

National School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Noida dowry murder: Years of torture, an age-old evil, and a remorseless husband | All we know about Nikki Bhati's killing

2. ISRO completes first integrated air drop test for Gaganyaan

3. Intermittent rains in Mumbai; IMD predicts light to moderate showers

4. Bills disqualifying PM, CMs aimed at Opposition, creating revolt in regional parties: Akhilesh Yadav

5. Not good if House not allowed to run session after session for narrow political gains, says Amit Shah

International School Assembly News Headlines:

1. 'India Must Take Trump Seriously': Nikki Haley Warns On Russian Oil Imports, Urges New Delhi To Resolve Tariff Dispute With Washington

2. After India, Major EU Nations Suspend Postal Services To US Over New Import Tariffs

3. Using Umang to generate and activate your provident fund UAN

4. Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar holds talks with leaders of various political parties in Bangladesh

5. North Korea test-fires two ‘new’ air defence missiles

Business School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex indicate trend reversal; Nifty Bank yet to catch up

2. Centre to rope in Interpol, CERT-In to enforce new gaming ban

3. India to build critical mineral stockpiles, expand KABIL’s hunt beyond Argentina as part of security drive: G K Reddy

4. India’s rating upgrade set to give boost to foreign funds, say experts

5. DA Hike 2025: Centre Likely To Hike Dearness Allowance By Diwali; Here's How Much Salaries Will Increase

Sports School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Cheteshwar Pujara shown ultimate respect in 'warrior' praise by Ravi Shastri: ‘He was instrumental in India being No.1

2. Pujara announces retirement from all forms of cricket

3. Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League 2025 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch Match Live In India

4. La Liga: Pedri Stars As Barcelona Bounce Back From Two-Goal Deficit To Clinch Thrilling Win Against Levante

5. Saudi Super Cup 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts History, Becomes 1st Player In World To Score 100 Goals For Four Nations

Thought Of The Day:

"Your life does not get better by chance; it gets better by change,"

Meaning: This idea emphasises that actively working towards desired improvements is the key to a better life. It encourages us to take initiative, make the right choices, and commit to personal growth rather than waiting for things to magically get better. Change can be challenging, but it can also be the catalyst for progress and success.