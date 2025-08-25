These news headlines are very important for students from the point of view of current affairs, from the major news of national, international and school assembly, because it helps in keeping the students aware and increasing general knowledge. So let's read today fresh headlines given below.

Today's School Assembly News Headlines: Here we are presenting you the major news of national, international, business and sports world of school assembly today, 25 August, 2025.

National School Assembly News Headlines:

1. PM Modi’s degree row: Delhi High Court quashes CIC’s 2016 order allowing inspection of DU records from 1978

2. Death sentence can be challenged under Article 32 on ground of breach of procedural safeguards, says Supreme Court

3. Centre sets up panels to mark 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Patel, Birsa Munda and birth centenary of Vajpayee

4. Our soldiers did not kill terrorists based on their religion, but because of their deeds: Rajnath Singh

5. Not good if House not allowed to run session after session for narrow political gains, says Amit Shah

International School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Multiple journalists killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital

2. New Zealand Post suspends deliveries to U.S. over tariffs

3. Netanyahu says Israel could withdraw from Lebanon if Hezbollah is disarmed

4. Pentagon says some National Guard units in Washington now carrying firearms as Trump targets more cities

5. Vietnam starts mass evacuations, shuts airports as Typhoon Kajiki approaches

Business School Assembly News Headlines:

1. RBI governor hints at policy measures if US tariffs impact growth

2. Hindustan Zinc exploring opportunities in rare earths, critical minerals

3. Govt to tap Amazon, Flipkart data in inflation revamp, launch index

4. India engages second US lobbying firm ahead of 50% export tariff hike

5. Veteran banker Rajiv Anand takes charge as CEO of crisis-hit IndusInd Bank

Sports School Assembly News Headlines:

1. J&K Cricketer Dies In Road Accident, CCTV Footage Leaves People In Shock

2. "No Regrets": Pujara Sends Powerful Message After Announcing Retirement

3. Man Utd Still winless after Fulham Draw, Everton Open New Stadium With Win

4. Suryakumar Yadav Not Effective Against Us: Ex Pakistan Star's Dig Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

5. No Sunil Chhetri! Khalid Jamil confirms 23-man squad for CAFA Nations Cup

Thought Of The Day:

‘Your attitude and perspective will determine the direction you want to go to’.

Meaning: Your attitude, your general mindset, and your perspective, how you interpret events will shape your decisions, actions, and overall outlook. A positive, resilient approach can help you overcome challenges, while a negative one can create obstacles. In essence, your chosen mindset and worldview direct your life's path