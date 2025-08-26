Candidates whose exam has been rescheduled for August 29 can easily access their admit cards by logging in with their registration number and password. Meanwhile, SSC had released the exam city intimation slip for the candidates on August 22, 2025.

SSC Phase 13 Re-exam Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the hall tickets for the SSC Phase 13 re-exam today, August 26, 2025. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets from the official website ssc.gov.in.

Also Read: School Holiday Tomorrow (August 27, 2025) Live Updates: Check State-wise Schools Closed In Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jammu, Punjab, HP & Other States

Steps To Download SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025:

Follow the steps below to access the admission card:

Step 1: Go to the official website; ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Now, On the homepage, click on Login tab

Step 3: At candidate login, enter registration number and password

Step 4: Then, Click on the Submit button

Step 5: SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and save for exam day & furure reference

SSC Phase 13 Exam Pattern:

There will be three separate Computer-Based Examinations (CBE) of Objective-Type Multiple-Choice Questions for the posts with a minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation & above levels.

The exam duration is 1 hour. A total of 100 questions will be asked, and the maximum mark is 200. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

The 2423 vacancies will fill up through this examinations. earlier the registration process commenced on June 2 and concluded on June 23, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Admit card Dired LINK

Also Read: SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: SBI Probationary Officers Scorecards To Be Out Soon At sbi.co.in; Check Direct Link, Mains Exam Date & Cutoff Here