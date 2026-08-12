TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the detailed TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Notification on August 11, 2026, at its official website. The complete notice has been issued for a total of 821 vacancies in the form of an online PDF comprising all important details.



TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Examination is a state-level test conducted to select candidates for various administrative, executive, and supervisory civil service positions across various departments of the Government of Tamil Nadu. Candidates can now check the complete notice, fill out their online application forms before September 9, 2026, and plan their preparation accordingly.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026: How Can Schools Plan Activities For Students On August 15? Check School Activity Fresh Ideas Here TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Overview Particular Details Name Of Examination TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment Examination 2026 Conducting Body Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Number Of Vacancies 821 Category Notification Status Released Notification Date 11th August 2026 Application Start Date 11th August 2026 Last Date To Apply 09th September 2026 Mode Of Application Online Official Website www.tnpsc.gov.in How To Fill TNPSC Group 2 Application Form 2026? Step 1: Visit the official Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) website. Step 2: Look for the TNPSC Group 2 apply online link on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the "Register new candidate" tab. Step 4: Provide details to complete the registration process; login details will be sent to the registered mobile number and email ID. Step 5: Log in to the registered user section and fill out the application form. Step 6: Click on "Save and Continue." Step 7: Upload a scanned copy of your photograph and signature. Step 8: Carefully review the application form before submitting it. Step 9: Proceed to pay the TNPSC Group 2 application fee. Documents Required To Fill TNPSC Group 2 Application Candidates need a copy of their board/university certificate for name, mother's and father's name, and date of birth; an identification document such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport; qualifying degree certificate or last semester marksheet; category certificate (if applicable); self-declaration minority community certificate (if applicable); result awaited certificate (if applicable); EWS certificate (if applicable); PwD certificate (if applicable); and a scanned photograph and signature.

ALSO READ: SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2026: Check 7,680 Posts Eligibility, Exam Dates And Selection Process TNPSC Group 2 Eligibility 2026 Candidates must hold a Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University/Institution for most Group II/IIA posts, with certain posts requiring specific educational or technical qualifications. The minimum age is generally 18 years, while the maximum age varies by post and category, with relaxation available for eligible reserved categories as per TNPSC provisions.

Interested candidates are advised that they must also satisfy the prescribed Tamil language eligibility requirement wherever applicable, along with any additional physical or special qualification requirements specific to certain posts. Age will be calculated with reference to the cut-off date specified in Notification No. 07/2026.