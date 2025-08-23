Today's News for School Assembly: These school assembly news headlines play a crucial role in improving general awareness from the point of view of current affairs, enhancing their general knowledge, from the major news of national, international and school assembly, because it helps in keeping the students engaged, aware and helps in improving their general knowledge. So let's read the fresh headlines given below.

National School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Special trains are set to run between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Durg to make travel easy during Diwali festivals.

2. PM Modi is all set to inaugurate Mizoram's First Railway Station On September 13, 2025.

3. Jammu and Kashmir government decided to take over 215 Schools Of Jamaat-e-Islami creating a stir.

4. Bengaluru Namma metro phase 3 deadline to May 2031 due to several problems.

5. PM Narendra Modi mentioned that India will soon have its own space station.

International School Assembly News Headlines:

1. PM Narendra Modi is all set to visit China on August 31-September 1, 2025 for the first time in 7 years.

2. After 5 years, Tik Tok is all set to make a comeback in India.

3. OpenAI, an AI startup, is all set to open a new office in New Delhi to establish its presence.

4. New York Highway Accident: Many Indians lost their lives in Bus Crash Near Buffalo.

5. Former President of Sri Lanka Wickremesinghe was arrested over fund misuse.

Also Read: RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: When And Where To Check RRB Scorecard PDF When Released, Check All Details Here

Sports School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Bengaluru venue dropped after the RCB parade tragedy.

2. Asian Shooting Championship: Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan wins gold in 10m air rifle during Championship.

3. Viswanathan Anand will face Garry Kasparov in a 12-game Chess960 exhibition match.

4. BCCI prepares for changes; 3 time IPL winner set to become national selector.

5. Dream 11 Ban: Indian Cricket Team faces threat of losing other jersey sponsor ahead of Asia Cup 2025.

Business School Assembly News Headlines:

1. BCG CEO Christoph Schweizer affirms India’s strong role in changing the global economy.

2. India's forex reserves increased by $1.48 billion to $695.10 billion for the week ending August 15, 2025.

3. Apollo Micro Systems Share Price: Defense stocks rally 17% to hit 52-week high.

Thought of the Day:

‘Education is the key to unlocking the golden door of freedom.’ - George Washington Carver

Also Read: August Month 2025: Top 10 Current Affairs With Explanations For Students