TS ICET Counselling 2025 Registration: The Telangana Council of Higher Education will commence the registration process for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) tomorrow on August 20, 2025 on their official website. Interested and eligible students can visit the website and apply for the TS ICET Counseeling 2025 Phase 1 Registration. The TS ICET counseling portal is available now, students can register themselves.

Those candidates who have cleared the TS ICET 2025 Examination will be able to apply for the counselling process for seeking admission into Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes. The students have to pay an inline registration fee for the TS ICET Counselling 2025.

The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda conducted the TS ICET 2025 Examination on June 8, 2025 and June 9, 2025 on the behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education. This examination was conducted in the computer based mode in two different examination shifts.

The counselling process for the TS ICET 2025 will include various stages from registration, fee payment, slot booking, certificate verification, and to select colleges and courses. The results of the seat allotment will be based on the choices submitted by the candidates, seat availability, their ranks and categories.

1. Those candidates who belong to the SC and ST categories, have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee.

2. Those candidates who belong to other categories rather than ST and SC, have to pay Rs 1200 as a registration fee.

Steps to apply for TS ICET Counselling 025 Registration:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of the TGCHE at tgicet.nic.in to complete the registration process.

Step 2. There will be a link for the TS ICET Counselling 2025 Registration on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you have to enter your details such as admit card number, date of birth.

Step 4. After completing the registration process, students have to pay an online registration fee for it.

Step 5. Submit the registration form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

