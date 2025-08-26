National Sports Day: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all educational institutions (Schools, colleges, and universities) to celebrate the National Sports Day 2025 from August 29. On this day, the Educational institution will spend at least one hour on fitness activities. The sports ministry has suggested that schools and colleges actively participate in the Fit India Mission. UGC has also advised that events should still continue till August 31 so that students, teachers, and other staff can enjoy and stay healthy.

Also Read: List Of Indian States And Union Territories With Capitals And Establish Years Nation-Wide Sports Activities Organises: According to The Various artivities are to be organised across the country on Nations Sports Day 2025 In this regard, the Sports Ministry has proposed in actively participate in all sectors as well as educational institutions and higher educational institutions under the Fit India Mission, one hour (Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Main) will be dedicated to sports on August 29 on National Sports Day.

To celebrate this day, UGC has shared a list of fun activities. Schools and colleges can choose games that are easy for them to organise. Some of the suggested games are cricket, kho-kho, chess, rope skipping, cycling, and speed walking. Students should also wear proper sports dress as per the games to take part in these activities.