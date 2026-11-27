Yeh Prem Moh Liya Twitter Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's Yeh Prem Mol Liya arrived in theatres on November 27, 2026. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the romantic family drama has received largely positive reactions from moviegoers on X (formerly Twitter).
While several viewers have praised its emotional storytelling, music and old-school romance, others have pointed out loopholes in the screenplay and questioned the pace of the love story.
The film brings back Barjatya's familiar Rajshri-style family entertainment, with audiences divided over whether its traditional treatment works in its favour. Here's what netizens are saying about Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya Twitter Review: 5 Reasons Why Netizens Are Praising The Film
The early audience reactions suggest that the film's nostalgic treatment and emotional family drama have found takers. Sharvari's screen presence and Himesh Reshammiya's music have also emerged as talking points.
1. A wholesome family entertainer
X user Sanju (@sanjubabaw3) gave the film four stars out of five, describing it as a heartwarming watch. The viewer praised its emotions, romance, family values and the performances of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.
#YehPremMolLiya #OneWordReview: HEARTWARMING ❤️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5 A wholesome family entertainer filled with emotions, sanskaar, romance & strong family values. #Sooraj delivers a beautiful film, with #AyushmannKhurrana & #Sharvari impressing in their performances #YPML #YehPremMolL https://t.co/aESOYheZhQ
— Sanju (@sanjubabaw3) November 26, 2026
2. A soothing movie
Mohammad Naseem Tanvir Ali Khan (@suhananasimkhan) compared the film to a soothing breeze amid the action-heavy cinema dominating theatres.
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#YehPremMolLiyaMovieReview: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Shine in Sooraj Barjatya's Heartwarming Family Entertainer Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5) #SoorajBarjatya returns with #YehPremMolLiya a film that celebrates love, family values, relationships and togetherness. At a time when action-packed entertainers dominate the big screen, Barjatya brings back the charm of traditional family dramas with a refreshing emotional touch. The film beautifully blends romance, family drama, humour and emotions. Its biggest strength lies in the way it explores relationships, mutual respect and the importance of standing by your loved ones. While the storytelling carries the director's familiar traditional flavour, it also touches upon modern perspectives on love and equality. #AyushmannKhurrana delivers a convincing performance and brings natural charm to his character. He is particularly effective in the emotional sequences, making his character relatable and engaging. #SharvariWagh is equally impressive. She looks confident on screen and adds freshness to the narrative. Her chemistry with Ayushmann is one of the film's highlights, making their romantic moments enjoyable. The film benefits greatly from its talented supporting cast. #AnupamKher brings warmth and emotional depth to the story, while #SwanandKirkire makes a strong impression with his performance. Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Geeta Agrawal Sharma and Jameel Khan also contribute effectively. The ensemble cast makes the family sequences feel lively and authentic. The emotional moments, particularly the sequence involving the prayer gathering, leave a lasting impression. Himesh Reshammiya's music is another major highlight. The title track and 'Jhumka Patola' stand out, while songs like 'Jai Ambe Bol' and 'Bulaaye Chhathi Maa' beautifully complement the film's cultural setting. The cinematography is colourful and visually appealing. Wedding celebrations, traditional ceremonies and family gatherings are presented beautifully. The film also features some engaging courtroom sequences that add another dimension to the narrative. The first half takes some time to establish its characters and narrative. A few portions could have been tighter, but the emotional depth improves as the story progresses. The second half is more engaging, with several heartfelt moments leading towards a satisfying conclusion. 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is a heartwarming family entertainer that reminds audiences of the magic of love, relationships and togetherness. Sooraj Barjatya stays true to his storytelling style while bringing a contemporary touch to the narrative. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's fresh pairing, an impressive supporting cast and Himesh Reshammiya's melodious music make the film an enjoyable experience. It may not be perfect, but its sincerity and emotional appeal make it worth watching. If you enjoy clean romantic dramas, traditional family entertainers and stories that celebrate relationships, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' deserves a place on your watchlist.
— Sumeet Mishra 🙇 (@friendlymisir) November 27, 2026
3. A breather
One user said that Prem Moh Liya was a detox that forces you to pause, breathe & relive what Rajshri universe stands for.
In the overdose of Jawans & Pathans, #YehPremMolLiya is a detox that forces you to pause, breathe & relive what Rajshri universe stands for. I don't rem when we last saw camera stay on closeups to let actors act! Go back to "parivarik cinema" with a message. We need one in 2026
— Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) November 27, 2026
4. Ayushman and Sharvari performances
Another X user pointed out the outstanding performances by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari and how both of them carried the film.
#YehPremMolLiya works big time and only if you surrender to the story and what it wants to say. Sooraj Barjatya, #AyushmannKhurrana and #Sharvari have done well with the film and rest of the cast has supported it well. Go without pre conceived notions and save yourself from oversimplification of the story if you want to enjoy it. Here's my Beyond The Rating Review!
— Filmy Gautam (@filmygautam) November 27, 2026
5. Himesh Reshammiya's music gets appreciation
Another audience reaction called the film a genuinely entertaining family experience and specifically appreciated Himesh's soulful music and melodious compositions.
Sooraj Barjatya still got that magic in him. The film never felt outdated. Himesh Reshammiya’s music was easily my favourite part.All the actors did a pretty good .Perfect movie to watch with the family. 3.5/5 ⭐ #YehPremMolLiyaReview https://t.co/RRa5dmKLL0
— Sanatan Mahto 🚩 (@sanatanmahto01) November 27, 2026
Yeh Prem Mol Liya Twitter Review: What Are The Complaints?
Despite the positive reactions, some viewers have pointed out issues with the screenplay and the way the romance develops. The criticism is primarily around the pace of the relationship and the film's familiar storytelling.
1. The romance feels rushed
AVI (@AVItheKKC), after watching the film, felt that the love story develops too quickly. The characters should have been given more time to understand each other before taking such a big step.
Finished watching #YehPremMolLiya and it is a good film and I can definitely see it clicking with upper middle class and affluent family audiences. My only complaint is how rushed the romance feels...Ayushmann’s character proposes marriage to Sharvari’s character on the very first day they actually have a conversation... Sooraj ji...2 3 din ya ek aadh hafta toh ghumne firne dete ek doosre ko janne dete...fir propose karwate bhai… 😂 Overall...a good family entertainer
— ᎪᏙᏆ (@AVItheKKC) November 27, 2026
2. First-half loopholes
Mohammad Riyaz (@riyaz765928) pointed out several loopholes in the first half. The viewer found the second half more emotional, although the storyline reminded them of a typical early-2000s film.
One word review ⭐⭐⭐½ awesome movie must watch with family Storyline first half me kafi loophole hain Second half kaafi emotional hai Final verdict story early 2000 ki tipical story lagti hai Idea kisi ko bhi pasand nahi aayega ki ladka........... ⭐⭐⭐½ #YehPremMolLiya https://t.co/7Xd1IJ1CB0
— Mohammad Riyaz (@riyaz765928) November 26, 2026
3. Questions over Sharvari's casting
Another X user, Rimi (@MidHaiBro), questioned whether Sharvari was the right choice for the character. The viewer felt the role required youthful energy, charm, dancing skills and expressive acting, and described the casting as misjudged.
Imagine having a character that requires youthful energy, charm, effortless dancing and expressive acting, only to get a casting that ticks none of those boxes. Sharvari feels completely miscast in Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Alia Bhatt would've understood the assignment effortlessly.
— Rimi (@MidHaiBro) November 25, 2026
Yeh Prem Mol Liya Twitter Review: Final Verdict
The early reactions indicate that Yeh Prem Mol Liya is finding appreciation among audiences who enjoy traditional Bollywood romances and family dramas. Its emotional moments, music and lead performances are among the aspects receiving praise.
However, the rushed romance, familiar storyline and casting choices have also attracted criticism. The initial response is encouraging but not unanimous, and the film's theatrical performance and word of mouth over the opening weekend will offer a clearer picture.
ALSO READ: Is Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya A Copy Of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?
Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Cast, Story And Release Date
The film explores an unconventional marriage arrangement in which Prem moves into Purva's family home along with his family, challenging traditional expectations around marriage and where a couple should live after getting married.
|Attribute
|Details
|Title
|Yeh Prem Mol Liya
|Release Date
|27 November 2026
|Genre
|Romantic Family Drama / Musical
|Director & Writer
|Sooraj Barjatya
|Lead Cast
|Ayushmann Khurrana (Prem Mishra), Sharvari (Purva Solanki)
ALSO READ: 7 Movies That Beautifully Capture The Essence And Traditions Of Chhath Puja | Festive Watchlist
FAQs
1. Is Yeh Prem Mol Liya worth watching?
Early reviews are largely positive, with praise for its music, performances and family drama, although some viewers have criticised its screenplay.
2. Who is the heroine in Yeh Prem Mol Liya?
Sharvari plays the female lead, Purva Solanki, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.
3. What is the story of Yeh Prem Mol Liya?
The film follows Prem and Purva as they navigate an unconventional marriage arrangement involving both their families.
4. Who directed Yeh Prem Mol Liya?
Sooraj R. Barjatya directed the romantic family drama.