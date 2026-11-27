#YehPremMolLiyaMovieReview: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Shine in Sooraj Barjatya's Heartwarming Family Entertainer Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5) #SoorajBarjatya returns with #YehPremMolLiya a film that celebrates love, family values, relationships and togetherness. At a time when action-packed entertainers dominate the big screen, Barjatya brings back the charm of traditional family dramas with a refreshing emotional touch. The film beautifully blends romance, family drama, humour and emotions. Its biggest strength lies in the way it explores relationships, mutual respect and the importance of standing by your loved ones. While the storytelling carries the director's familiar traditional flavour, it also touches upon modern perspectives on love and equality. #AyushmannKhurrana delivers a convincing performance and brings natural charm to his character. He is particularly effective in the emotional sequences, making his character relatable and engaging. #SharvariWagh is equally impressive. She looks confident on screen and adds freshness to the narrative. Her chemistry with Ayushmann is one of the film's highlights, making their romantic moments enjoyable. The film benefits greatly from its talented supporting cast. #AnupamKher brings warmth and emotional depth to the story, while #SwanandKirkire makes a strong impression with his performance. Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Geeta Agrawal Sharma and Jameel Khan also contribute effectively. The ensemble cast makes the family sequences feel lively and authentic. The emotional moments, particularly the sequence involving the prayer gathering, leave a lasting impression. Himesh Reshammiya's music is another major highlight. The title track and 'Jhumka Patola' stand out, while songs like 'Jai Ambe Bol' and 'Bulaaye Chhathi Maa' beautifully complement the film's cultural setting. The cinematography is colourful and visually appealing. Wedding celebrations, traditional ceremonies and family gatherings are presented beautifully. The film also features some engaging courtroom sequences that add another dimension to the narrative. The first half takes some time to establish its characters and narrative. A few portions could have been tighter, but the emotional depth improves as the story progresses. The second half is more engaging, with several heartfelt moments leading towards a satisfying conclusion. 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is a heartwarming family entertainer that reminds audiences of the magic of love, relationships and togetherness. Sooraj Barjatya stays true to his storytelling style while bringing a contemporary touch to the narrative. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's fresh pairing, an impressive supporting cast and Himesh Reshammiya's melodious music make the film an enjoyable experience. It may not be perfect, but its sincerity and emotional appeal make it worth watching. If you enjoy clean romantic dramas, traditional family entertainers and stories that celebrate relationships, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' deserves a place on your watchlist.