- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 08:31 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, known for his roles in 3 Idiots, Ardh Satya and Munna Bhai MBBS, passed away at the age of 91. He took his last breath on Monday, August 18, 2025. The actor was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane due to health-related complications. The exact cause of his death is unknown. The funeral of the late actor Achyut Potdar is slated to take place on August 19 in Thane.
Over the years, the actor has made his remarkable presence in some of the big movies and shows in different film industries such as Bollywood and the Marathi film industry. He was part of over 125 movies, including Police Force: An Inside Story, Majha Hoshil Na, Yeshwant, Dahek, Aakrosh, Ardh Satya, Parineeta, Ishq, 3 Idiots, Sangeet, Khuddar, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Rangeela, Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Dilwale, Vaastav: The Reality and Tezaab, to name a few. Before making his debut in the acting field, he served in the Indian Armed Forces and later worked with the Indian Oil Company. His passion for acting never left him as he made his debut in the 80s and continued to rule the screens for over four decades.
Achyut Potdar's popular dialogue in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots has remained one of the most iconic dialogues in the film industry. In Rajkumar Hirani's film, he played the role of a strict engineering teacher. He had a fun scene with Khan in which he was unable to understand Aamir's answer as he asked a question related to his subject.
Apart from films, Achyut Potdar also made his impact career in the Television industry. His notable work includes Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na, Mrs Tendulkar and Bharat Ki Khoj. His acting skills gave him several opportunities to be part of theatres, films and Television, which gave him wide recognition in the industry and also among the audience.