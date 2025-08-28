Akshay Oberoi, who is most recognised for his parts in movies like Fighter, Love Hostel, Fitoor, and Piku, is the cousin of Vivek Oberoi and the nephew of seasoned actor Suresh Oberoi. The actor talked about his relationship with Vivek and explained why he never utilised his fame to land a job in the business. Despite having the same well-known last name and belonging to the same movie family, Akshay Oberoi disclosed that their relationship is based primarily on blood.

Akshay Oberoi disclosed that he had no relationship to Vivek or his family and that he made his career without anyone's help in a recent interview with Free Press Journal. The actor disclosed that they are only related by blood, even though they have the same well-known last name and are members of the same film family.

Akshay Oberoi said, "I think I’m saying this with a certain level of confidence because nobody knew we were related. Not even the casting people. Nobody knew. And I never used that to my benefit. I never said it because what would I get? It’s not like I could call and approach him either, you know. Unfortunately, I don’t say it with pride, I say it with sadness — that there was no real relationship. So, what would I call and ask him? I just went about my own way."

Akshay Oberoi maintains that Vivek Oberoi's tumultuous career may have had an impact, but it never had a direct impact on his own prospects. It's evident, though, that he never received assistance and didn't expect any. He said that because of the type of contacts and acquaintances he had, he never considered using his cousin's name to get work.

He shared, "I was very sure that no one was going to help me. I didn’t have a mentor, godfather, or guidance in this line. Now that I’m starting to reach somewhere, people are connecting the dots. Journalists ask me, directors I’ve worked with in the past say, ‘You never told me.’ And I’m like — what could I have told you? To share something, something has to exist, right? Our families never got along, and here I was. Maybe we were just unlucky as a family in that way. He and his father are both very good actors, and I’m honoured to be from that lineage. But it would have been fun if we could have done it together."

Akshay Oberoi is anticipating the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, his next movie. Along with Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul in supporting parts, the film also has Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the key roles. The movie, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and is supported by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is set to open in theaters on October 2.