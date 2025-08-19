- By Sidhi Agarwall
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 08:09 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu Bungalow: Mumbai’s relentless monsoon has spared no one, not even megastar Amitabh Bachchan. His famous Juhu bungalow, Prateeksha, has been hit by the heavy downpour that has left large parts of the city waterlogged. Videos circulating on social media show the road outside the property, and even parts of the residence itself, submerged in ankle-deep water. Amitabh initially lived in Prateeksha with his parents, Harivansh Rai and Teji Bachchan, before moving to their current home Jalsa, just about a kilometre away. Despite shifting residence, Prateeksha remains iconic and deeply sentimental for the family. The actor later gifted this bungalow to his daughter Shweta Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Prateeksha is no ordinary house. It was Amitabh Bachchan’s first bungalow in Mumbai, bought in 1976 after the success of his landmark film Sholay. The property, today valued at more than ₹50 crore, holds a special place in the Bachchan family’s history. Both his children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, were born here. The name “Prateeksha” was chosen by his father, the legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
Flooding at Juhu near Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, at Prithvi signal. #MumbaiRains @RidlrMUM #Monsoon2018 pic.twitter.com/RFuwMjssbb— Mae Mariyam Thomas (@maebemaebe) July 10, 2018
Meanwhile, the situation in Mumbai remains grim as heavy rains continue to lash the city. Roads are flooded, and videos online show commuters struggling to get to work. Offices, schools, and even air travel have been disrupted. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Several other districts across Maharashtra, including Thane and Raigad, are also on red alert until August 21.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Work Front
The actor is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 17, which began on August 11. He was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, his big Telugu debut, where he played the mythological character Ashwatthama. The film also starred Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Big B was also seen in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan last year and will return for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. At 82, Amitabh continues to balance his television commitments and films, proving once again why he remains Bollywood’s biggest icon.