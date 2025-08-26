Bigg Boss 19: Bigg Boss, the most well-known reality TV program in India, has returned for its 19th season. The eagerly anticipated show, which was hosted by Salman Khan, debuted on August 24. TV Ashnoor Kaur was the first contender to enter the competition. Ashnoor Kaur, the youngest competitor on Bigg Boss 19 this year, is well-known for her parts in Patiala Babes and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is already well-known on TV and social media, with 9.7 million Instagram followers. She started out as a kid performer before making headlines when, at the age of 19, she purchased her own home. She has worked on movies, TV shows, and web series.

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur made her debut at the age of five in the entertainment industry. She was raised in a Sikh household and had a natural affinity for the performing arts. Born on May 3, 2004, she made her debut television role in Jhansi Ki Rani. The actor has now established herself as one of the most adored child performers on Indian television.

Ashnoor Kaur excelled at both, but many young actors struggle to blend their education and careers. In her CBSE board exams for class 10, she was able to achieve a 93% mark. She later maintained the streak in class 12 despite having a busy shooting schedule, earning a 94%.

There has already been turmoil within the Bigg Boss house on the first day. Tanya Mittal publicly criticised Ashnoor Kaur, calling her rude and 'ungrateful.' She complained to the other competitors about Ashnoor's needless attitude and even got into a fight with her without a good reason. Tanya claimed that Ashnoor did not appreciate her efforts despite the fact that she had put in a lot of work and even finished the tasks of three individuals. As Tanya let out her frustration, the other residents were observed silently listening. Even though the season has just begun, there is already a lot of tension in the house because of Tanya and Ashnoor's argument.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor impressed Salman Khan with her maturity in their first-ever interaction on stage. They talked about how other competitors would underestimate her because of her youth. To this Ashnoor Kaur said, "Nobody in Bigg Boss history has ever won the trophy at a young age. I want to be the first one to do so." The 21-year-old has often kept a low-key persona, so fans are interested to see how he will handle the excessive drama, arguments, and politics within the Bigg Boss 19 house.