Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Box Office: On Independence Day, Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947, two newly released movies, witnessed a spike in box office receipts. Emraan Hashmi's film is way ahead of the Sunny Deol-starrer historical drama. In just two days, Awarapan 2 has already made over Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Awarapan 2 reported a net collection of Rs 33.75 crore in India on the second day. The romantic action thriller's earnings increased by 53.4% over the day before. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer movie had 10,496 shows with a 55% occupancy rate.

Day India Net Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 22.00 crore 9,033 45.0% Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 33.75 crore 10,496 55.0% Total Net Collection Rs 55.75 crore — — Awarapan 2, which is produced by Vishesh Bhatt and directed by Nitin Kakkar, features Emraan Hashmi in his renowned role as Shivam Pandit. Suvinder Vicky, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi also featured in the movie. It opened to mixed to favourable response, with Emraan Hashmi's performance receiving most praise. ALSO READ - Awarapan 2 Twitter Review: Emraan Hashmi’s Sequel Gets Praise For Nostalgia

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2 Batwara 1947 witnessed a 134.8% growth in its collection at the box office across 8071 shows on Saturday (Day 2). The Sunny Deol-starrer historical drama brought in Rs 13.50 crore. The movie has a two-day total of Rs 19.25 crore.

Day India Net Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 5.75 crore 8,721 15.0% Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 13.50 crore 8,071 34.0% Total Net Collection Rs 19.25 crore — — Batwara 1947 marks Sunny Deol's lowest-opening solo after the box office failure of Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. However, the movie may have managed to avoid the same fate. The historical drama demonstrated a notable rise in its collection and occupancy throughout India. Sunny Deol portrays a Muslim man who immigrates to Pakistan during the Partition in Batwara 1947. But upstairs in his house, he finds a Hindu woman (played by Shabana Azmi) who won't leave. In the midst of the mayhem, he decides to defend her and make sure his family is safe.

ALSO READ - Batwara 1947 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol And Preity Zinta's Partition Drama Gets Mixed Reactions Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Emraan Hashmi returns in his much-loved role, with Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani and Suvinder Vicky also part of the cast. Awarapan 2, meanwhile, continues the story of the 2007 cult hit. Batwara 1947 brings Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi together again. Aamir Khan is backing the film as its producer. It also marks Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen after nearly a decade.

After the second day’s collection, Awarapan 2 continues to lead the box office race. Emraan Hashmi's movie has maintained a strong advantage over Batwara 1947 and is now Rs 36.5 crore ahead of the Sunny Deol starrer