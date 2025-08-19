Bareilly Ki Barfi Completes 8 Years: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao’s much-loved rom-com drama Bareilly Ki Barfi has completed eight years since its release. The film continues to remain close to audiences’ hearts for its light-hearted yet relatable story, charming humour, and memorable performances. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the 2017 film was not only a box office success but also gained wide critical appreciation. The refreshing storyline and strong acting led to multiple award nominations, making Bareilly Ki Barfi one of the most talked-about films of that year.

To celebrate the milestone, lead stars Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana treated their fans to a nostalgic moment by sharing a special teaser from the film. Their posts instantly reminded audiences of Bitti, Chirag, and Pritam Vidrohi, the unforgettable trio from the small-town rom-com. Kriti Sanon went a step further by sharing a playful Instagram story. She was seen holding a box of barfi (the sweet) and enjoying it with a cheeky smile, perfectly matching the fun mood of the film. Adding a nostalgic touch, she captioned it, “Toh phir Barfi ho jaaye?" along with the film’s hit track Sweety Tera Drama. Fans loved the light-hearted post, which captured the spirit of the movie.

8 years to bitti, 8 years to bareilly ki barfi, 8 years to one of my most favourite scenes from the film, 8 years to the turning point that happened in kriti's life as an actor - BKB you will always be loved by me! 🥹💫🤍#KritiSanon • #BareillyKiBarfi pic.twitter.com/ySrcRtxgs2 — 🌈 (@that_south_girl) August 18, 2025 Kriti Sanon's Instagram Story

Is Bareilly Ki Barfi Sequel Happening? Over the years, fans have often asked whether a sequel to Bareilly Ki Barfi might happen. However, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has put those hopes to rest. Speaking to Times Now, she explained that the film had already reached its natural conclusion and did not need a continuation. She added that making sequels just for the sake of it does not appeal to her. Instead, a sequel should be even better than the original and relevant to its time. She highlighted how much has changed in cities like Lucknow and Bareilly over the past eight years, making the same storyline difficult to revisit.