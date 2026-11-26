Baseer Ali and Bani J’s growing closeness has been a talking point among Roadies fans. The new Roadies Rebirth gang leaders have occasionally been spotted holding hands and celebrating parties together. In a new conversation with Times Now, Baseer revealed his first meeting with Bani and how Instagram eventually played Cupid between them.

Baseer Ali Reveals How Instagram Played Cupid For Him And Bani J Bani J and Baseer Ali are set to appear on one of the episodes of Double Date, hosted by Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. Both of them revealed details about their relationship and how they met.

Remembering his first meeting with Bani J, Baseer revealed that he initially hesitated to talk to her. He was struggling to introduce himself to her but finally called himself a ‘fan’ to initiate a conversation. However, Bani walked past him while ignoring him. “There was a first morning when I went and introduced myself as her fan and said, ‘Hey, I am Baseer, I am a big fan.’ She looked at me and then walked away.”, Baseer remembers. Baseer recalled. "I was like, itna bura ignore meri life mein kisi ne nahi kiya hai," he added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʙᴀsᴇᴇʀ ᴀʟɪ (@baseer_bob) Bani J Reveals Her Reason For Ignoring Baseer Bani J said that she had returned to her childhood place and was emotional. Bani further replied, "I explained to him that I was going through something. A lot was happening with me emotionally, and it was overwhelming. I cried non-stop, went to my van and came back twice."

She added, “You suddenly shared your name with he came and said, ‘You did not say hi to me!’ I was like, How do I explain to him what I was going through?" How Instagram Unintentionally Played Cupid Their relationship took a romantic turn through Instagram. They connected on social media after their first meeting. He said Instagram was unknowingly Cupid, remembering how he started seeing reels of the two of them together. "When we were hanging out, people started coming up to me and asking, ‘What's happening?’ The Cupid was Instagram, and even we were not aware. Then I started seeing the reels of us together, and mere dil ne kaha kuch toh hai," he said. ALSO READ: Bani J-Baseer Ali Dating Rumours: What Is Their Age Difference? Baseer Ali And Bani J's Dating Rumours Speculation about Baseer and Bani's relationship has been building for weeks. The two have been sharing glimpses of their time together, with their social media interactions attracting considerable attention. The buzz intensified around Diwali when Baseer shared a video featuring Bani, accompanied by the caption, "A little sparkle, a little mischief, and a whole lot of festive vibes." He subsequently posted pictures with her, writing, "Caught up in the lights and the little moments." Their pictures also attracted reactions from fellow Roadies personalities, including Abhishek Malhan, who commented, "ahem ahem." Ranvijay Singha and Prince Narula also reacted to their festive post.

The couple will also be seen having some candid chats and sharing personal stories and playful moments as they look back at their journey in the next episode of Double Date with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. ALSO READ: Roadies Rebirth Judges' Net Worth: Who Is The Richest Gang Leader On The Show? Prince, Neha, Abhishek Or Others FAQs 1. Are Baseer Ali and Bani J dating? Baseer Ali has opened up about his connection with Bani J, but the interview should not be treated as an explicit confirmation of their relationship. 2. How did Baseer Ali and Bani J meet? Baseer recalled an initial meeting during which he introduced himself as Bani's fan. Instagram subsequently helped the two connect. 3. Are Baseer Ali and Bani J together in Roadies Rebirth? Yes. Both are associated with MTV's Roadies Rebirth as gang leaders.

