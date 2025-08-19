Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Voting Trends: The third week of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has already taken a dramatic turn, as nine contestants have been nominated for eviction. Monday’s episode revealed the names during the nomination process, where each housemate was called into the confession room to nominate two contestants they believed should not continue in the Bigg Boss house.

Here’s how the housemates voted:

Sarika K B nominated Anumol and Shaitya

Kalabhavan Sariga (Sariga P G) named Anumol and Renu Sudhi

Gizele went with Anumol and Adhila-Noora

Rena Fathima chose Shaitya and Sarika

Appani Sarath nominated Shaitya and Oneal Subu

Binny Sebastian also picked Shaitya and Oneal Subu

Nevin nominated Akbar and Sarika

Anumol chose Akbar and Gizele

Shaitya named Akbar and Rena

Abhilash nominated Sarath and Sariga

Shanavas picked Sarath and Rena Fathima

Renu Sudhi went with Sarath and Oneal

Aneesh nominated Sarath and Binny

Oneal chose Sariga and Sarika

Akbar picked Sarika and Shanavas

Adhila-Noora nominated Sarika and Nevin

Aryan, as the captain, was immune from nominations

ALSO READ: Jailer 2: Mithun Chakraborty Likely To Team Up With Coolie Actor Rajinikanth?

After the votes were counted, Sarika received the highest with five nominations. Appani Sarath and Shaitya followed with four each, while Oneal Sabu, Anumol, and Akbar got three nominations apiece. Kalabhavan Sariga, Shanavas, and Rena Fathima were nominated twice each. Interestingly, Aneesh did not receive a single nomination, which surprised many.

Online Polls Show Audience Preferences

While the final decision rests with the audience through official voting, online polls are already giving an early picture of who might be safe and who could face elimination. According to biggbossmalayalamvoting polls, Anumol is currently leading with nearly 36.9% of the votes. He is closely followed by Shanavas at 28.9%, making the two early favourites this week. Rena has 9.7% and Akbar is at 6.5%. On the lower end, Shaitya (5.1%), Sarath (4.3%), and Oneal (3.0%) have managed to secure some support but remain at risk. The two contestants in the most danger are Sarika K B (2.9%) and Sariga PG (2.6%), who are currently trailing behind in the polls.

Previous Evictions

The season has already seen two eliminations. Actor Ranjeet Munshi was the first to be evicted, while RJ Bincy left the house last week. With nine contestants now at risk, the upcoming eviction could be a turning point in the game, shaping alliances and rivalries inside the house. As tension builds, all eyes remain on the voting trends to see who the audience will save and who will be the next contestant to leave Bigg Boss Malayalam 7.


 