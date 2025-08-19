- By Sidhi Agarwall
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Voting Trends: The third week of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has already taken a dramatic turn, as nine contestants have been nominated for eviction. Monday’s episode revealed the names during the nomination process, where each housemate was called into the confession room to nominate two contestants they believed should not continue in the Bigg Boss house.
Here’s how the housemates voted:
Sarika K B nominated Anumol and Shaitya
Kalabhavan Sariga (Sariga P G) named Anumol and Renu Sudhi
Gizele went with Anumol and Adhila-Noora
Rena Fathima chose Shaitya and Sarika
Appani Sarath nominated Shaitya and Oneal Subu
Binny Sebastian also picked Shaitya and Oneal Subu
Nevin nominated Akbar and Sarika
Anumol chose Akbar and Gizele
Shaitya named Akbar and Rena
Abhilash nominated Sarath and Sariga
Shanavas picked Sarath and Rena Fathima
Renu Sudhi went with Sarath and Oneal
Aneesh nominated Sarath and Binny
Oneal chose Sariga and Sarika
Akbar picked Sarika and Shanavas
Adhila-Noora nominated Sarika and Nevin
Aryan, as the captain, was immune from nominations
After the votes were counted, Sarika received the highest with five nominations. Appani Sarath and Shaitya followed with four each, while Oneal Sabu, Anumol, and Akbar got three nominations apiece. Kalabhavan Sariga, Shanavas, and Rena Fathima were nominated twice each. Interestingly, Aneesh did not receive a single nomination, which surprised many.
Online Polls Show Audience Preferences
While the final decision rests with the audience through official voting, online polls are already giving an early picture of who might be safe and who could face elimination. According to biggbossmalayalamvoting polls, Anumol is currently leading with nearly 36.9% of the votes. He is closely followed by Shanavas at 28.9%, making the two early favourites this week. Rena has 9.7% and Akbar is at 6.5%. On the lower end, Shaitya (5.1%), Sarath (4.3%), and Oneal (3.0%) have managed to secure some support but remain at risk. The two contestants in the most danger are Sarika K B (2.9%) and Sariga PG (2.6%), who are currently trailing behind in the polls.
Previous Evictions
The season has already seen two eliminations. Actor Ranjeet Munshi was the first to be evicted, while RJ Bincy left the house last week. With nine contestants now at risk, the upcoming eviction could be a turning point in the game, shaping alliances and rivalries inside the house. As tension builds, all eyes remain on the voting trends to see who the audience will save and who will be the next contestant to leave Bigg Boss Malayalam 7.