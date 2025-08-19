Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Voting Trends: The third week of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has already taken a dramatic turn, as nine contestants have been nominated for eviction. Monday’s episode revealed the names during the nomination process, where each housemate was called into the confession room to nominate two contestants they believed should not continue in the Bigg Boss house.

Here’s how the housemates voted: Sarika K B nominated Anumol and Shaitya

Kalabhavan Sariga (Sariga P G) named Anumol and Renu Sudhi Gizele went with Anumol and Adhila-Noora Rena Fathima chose Shaitya and Sarika Appani Sarath nominated Shaitya and Oneal Subu Binny Sebastian also picked Shaitya and Oneal Subu Nevin nominated Akbar and Sarika Anumol chose Akbar and Gizele Shaitya named Akbar and Rena Abhilash nominated Sarath and Sariga Shanavas picked Sarath and Rena Fathima Renu Sudhi went with Sarath and Oneal Aneesh nominated Sarath and Binny Oneal chose Sariga and Sarika Akbar picked Sarika and Shanavas Adhila-Noora nominated Sarika and Nevin Aryan, as the captain, was immune from nominations View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Malayalam (@jiohotstarmalayalam) ALSO READ: Jailer 2: Mithun Chakraborty Likely To Team Up With Coolie Actor Rajinikanth? After the votes were counted, Sarika received the highest with five nominations. Appani Sarath and Shaitya followed with four each, while Oneal Sabu, Anumol, and Akbar got three nominations apiece. Kalabhavan Sariga, Shanavas, and Rena Fathima were nominated twice each. Interestingly, Aneesh did not receive a single nomination, which surprised many.

Online Polls Show Audience Preferences While the final decision rests with the audience through official voting, online polls are already giving an early picture of who might be safe and who could face elimination. According to biggbossmalayalamvoting polls, Anumol is currently leading with nearly 36.9% of the votes. He is closely followed by Shanavas at 28.9%, making the two early favourites this week. Rena has 9.7% and Akbar is at 6.5%. On the lower end, Shaitya (5.1%), Sarath (4.3%), and Oneal (3.0%) have managed to secure some support but remain at risk. The two contestants in the most danger are Sarika K B (2.9%) and Sariga PG (2.6%), who are currently trailing behind in the polls.