Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Elimination: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has completed its third week, and the weekend episode brought another eviction from the house. This time, mimicry artist and television personality Kalabhavan Sariga (Sariga P.G.) was shown the exit. She is the third contestant to be evicted, following Munshi Ranjeet and RJ Bincy, who were eliminated earlier. Meanwhile, the eviction happened through a round of audience voting, where Sariga received the least number of votes among the nominated contestants. This week’s nomination list included Anumol, Shanavas, Rena, Akbar, Shaitya, Sarath, Oneal, Sarika K.B., and Sariga P.G. Eventually, Sariga’s lower vote count sealed her departure from the popular reality show hosted by superstar Mohanlal.

Speaking to Mohanlal after her elimination, Sariga shared her thoughts on the experience. "I am very happy. When I entered, many people told me I would not be able to manage or even advised me not to participate. But I feel everyone should experience this show at least once if given a chance," she said. Reflecting further on her time inside the house, she admitted there may have been shortcomings in her performance but felt the platform had helped her reach a wider audience. "Earlier, perhaps only ten percent of people knew who Kalabhavan Sariga was. Now, whether positively or negatively, at least twenty percent would know me," she remarked. She also explained that although she was not someone who created loud scenes, she still managed to involve herself in many conversations and activities. "I have learned a lot about how to behave and how not to behave," she concluded.