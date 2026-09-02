ALSO READ: 'Thought I Wouldn't Get Cake': BTS Jungkook Shares Heartwarming 29th Birthday Moment With BTS V And Jhope

BTS member Jungkook celebrated his 29th birthday with Jhope and V in the middle of the band's ongoing ARIRANG tour. He shared a video of himself, saying, "I thought I wouldn't be able to have cake and seaweek soup for my birthday."

He further added, "But with Taehyung Hyung and Hobi Hyung, I went to a restaurant. The chef prepared the cake and seaweed soup." In the vide, the BTS maknae is seen blowing the candles, followed by cake-cutting.

FAQs

Is Jungkook dating anyone?

No. He stated during live audio and video broadcasts that he does not have a girlfriend.

What are Jungkook's ideal traits in a partner?

He has mentioned in past interviews that he appreciates someone who is kind, intelligent, good at cooking and shares a good conversational connection.