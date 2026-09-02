BTS member Jungkook turned 29 on September 1, 2026. The Kpop star celebrated his special day with band members Jhope and V. In a recent Weverse Live, Jungkook shared a specific list of qualities he looks for in a person.
The singer sparked widespread interest across social media platforms after sharing a specific list of qualities he looks for in a person. He revealed that he prefers someone around his age who is chatty, passionate, fashion-conscious and enjoys working out.
Fans initially assumed that Jungkook was describing his ideal romantic partner due to the detailed nature of his preferences. However, subsequent reports clarified that he was actually outlining the qualifications for a new member of his video production team rather than describing a prospective girlfriend.
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BTS member Jungkook celebrated his 29th birthday with Jhope and V in the middle of the band's ongoing ARIRANG tour. He shared a video of himself, saying, "I thought I wouldn't be able to have cake and seaweek soup for my birthday."
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He further added, "But with Taehyung Hyung and Hobi Hyung, I went to a restaurant. The chef prepared the cake and seaweed soup." In the vide, the BTS maknae is seen blowing the candles, followed by cake-cutting.
FAQs
Is Jungkook dating anyone?
No. He stated during live audio and video broadcasts that he does not have a girlfriend.
What are Jungkook's ideal traits in a partner?
He has mentioned in past interviews that he appreciates someone who is kind, intelligent, good at cooking and shares a good conversational connection.