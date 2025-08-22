As Megastar Chiranjeevi marks his birthday, the makers of Vishwambhara unveiled a special Birthday Glimpse that has set the stage for one of the most ambitious socio-fantasy films in Indian cinema. Directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations, the glimpse introduces audiences to the mystical world of Vishwambhara, opening with a conversation between a child and an elderly man about a past destruction caused by selfishness. From this chaos emerges the long-awaited saviour, brought to life by Chiranjeevi in a commanding, larger-than-life avatar.

In a major development, Abhishek Agarwal Arts has come on board to present the film in Hindi, ensuring the film’s reach across the country.

Producer Abhishek Agarwal, known for films like Kartikeya 2, Kashmir Files, Bengal Files among others, said, “With Vishwambhara, we are taking the power and scale of Telugu storytelling to a pan-Indian stage by bringing it in Hindi with the same grandeur. At Abhishek Agarwal Arts, we believe in creating stories that are larger than life — and Vishwambhara is a high-concept fantasy rooted in Indian mythology, crafted for a truly global spectacle. Cinema knows no boundaries, and releasing this epic in Hindi ensures that regional stories of such power reach every corner of the nation and beyond. It’s an honor to collaborate with Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu, visionary director Vassishta, the legendary MM Keeravani Garu, and my dear friends at UV Creations in bringing this dream to reality.”