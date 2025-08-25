Krishna Shroff, Jackie Shroff's daughter has made a name for herself outside of the movie business. Despite holding a degree in film production, she continued to follow her passions for entrepreneurship and fitness. She recently increased athlete exposure and compensation in India by co-founding the MMA league Matrix Fight Night (MFN) and the conditioning facility MMA Matrix.

Krishna Shroff's mother Ayesha talked candidly about her daughter's decisions and her desire to pursue a career outside of Bollywood. And it all began with a single choice - to leave the film business even if one had access to it. In an interview with Zero1 Hustle by Zerodha, her mother disclosed that Krishna was not cut out for being in front of or behind the camera.

Krishna Shroff opted for strength training, fitness, and finally entrepreneurship over the limelight. She is a co-founder of MMA Matrix, a posh fitness facility in Mumbai that blends mixed martial arts and strength training. Tiger Shroff, Ayesha, and Krishna worked together as a family on the project. Even while the Baaghi actor's daily involvement is limited due to his busy filmmaking schedule, he still serves as the brand's spokesperson, and Krishna and Ayesha are actively involved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) Krishna and Ayesha Shroff said, "When we came into the space, the starting salary for an Indian fighter was $200 (Rs 17k), and now a debut fighter gets paid $2000 (Rs 1.74 lakh). If you are fighting for a title, you get paid $10k (Rs 8.7 lakh). So if you compare our pay scale with a lot of other promotions globally, we are still pretty good. The idea is to make this into a proper salaried profession for all these fighters." Krishna Shroff also discussed how MFN has aided in raising the visibility of domestic athletes, many of whom were unknown to the general public prior to using the platform.