- By Tanya Garg
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 10:29 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Krishna Shroff, Jackie Shroff's daughter has made a name for herself outside of the movie business. Despite holding a degree in film production, she continued to follow her passions for entrepreneurship and fitness. She recently increased athlete exposure and compensation in India by co-founding the MMA league Matrix Fight Night (MFN) and the conditioning facility MMA Matrix.
Krishna Shroff's mother Ayesha talked candidly about her daughter's decisions and her desire to pursue a career outside of Bollywood. And it all began with a single choice - to leave the film business even if one had access to it. In an interview with Zero1 Hustle by Zerodha, her mother disclosed that Krishna was not cut out for being in front of or behind the camera.
Krishna Shroff opted for strength training, fitness, and finally entrepreneurship over the limelight. She is a co-founder of MMA Matrix, a posh fitness facility in Mumbai that blends mixed martial arts and strength training. Tiger Shroff, Ayesha, and Krishna worked together as a family on the project. Even while the Baaghi actor's daily involvement is limited due to his busy filmmaking schedule, he still serves as the brand's spokesperson, and Krishna and Ayesha are actively involved.
View this post on Instagram
Krishna and Ayesha Shroff said, "When we came into the space, the starting salary for an Indian fighter was $200 (Rs 17k), and now a debut fighter gets paid $2000 (Rs 1.74 lakh). If you are fighting for a title, you get paid $10k (Rs 8.7 lakh). So if you compare our pay scale with a lot of other promotions globally, we are still pretty good. The idea is to make this into a proper salaried profession for all these fighters."
Krishna Shroff also discussed how MFN has aided in raising the visibility of domestic athletes, many of whom were unknown to the general public prior to using the platform.
ALSO READ - Hotness Alert! Krishna Shroff Goes TOPLESS For A Magazine Cover Shoot | See Pic
How Much Did Krishna Shroff Make Initially?
The salary for Krishna Shroff's first position as a basketball coach was modest. Her mother, who can still recall the incident, recalled, "That's amazing, Kishu. This is the salary your driver gets."
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ - Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna Shroff Reveals Reason Behind Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14; Says ‘Could Fit My Brand’
On the professional front, Krishna entered the television industry with Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in 2024. She won second place and dazzled viewers with her bold personality. She presently participates in the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, wherein celebrities learn to adjust to a traditional lifestyle while living in a remote community devoid of contemporary conveniences. In fact, Krishna Shroff is among the top two earners on Chhoriya Chali Gaon.
Krishna and Anita Hassanandani, were earning between Rs 10 and Rs 15 lakh a week, according to an ETimes report. Talking about the show's format, 11 urban celebrities are pushed into village life for roughly 60 days in this series, which is hosted by Rannvijay Singha.