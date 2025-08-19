Shah Rukh Khan, often called the King of Bollywood, is known for having one of the biggest and most loyal fan bases in the world. His admirers are willing to go to extraordinary lengths just to catch a glimpse of him. Recently, a video featuring social media influencer Shubham Prajapat has gone viral, showing his amusing yet failed attempt to enter SRK’s iconic residence, Mannat, by disguising himself as a Zomato delivery boy. The clip begins with Shubham standing outside Mannat, explaining his dream to meet Shah Rukh Khan in person. As expected, the strict security at the superstar’s home immediately denies him entry. But Shubham, determined not to give up so easily, comes up with a rather unusual plan. He orders two cold coffees from Zomato, one for himself and another which he pretends is for Shah Rukh.

Within minutes, the real delivery agent arrives with the order. Shubham then persuades him to hand over the delivery bag, convincing him that he should personally take the coffees inside. After some hesitation, the delivery boy agrees, and Shubham confidently slings the bag over his shoulder. Walking boldly towards the main gate of Mannat, Shubham acts as though he is just another delivery man on duty. However, the guard at the entrance does not fall for the act and instead directs him towards a “secret back door,” a passage supposedly used for discreet entries. Excited by the thought that this could be his chance to meet King Khan, Shubham rushes there full of hope.

At the back door, he repeated his story to another guard, insisting that he had come to deliver coffee, which he claimed might be a gift. But when the guard asked him to call the person who placed the order, Shubham was unable to provide proof. That's when his plan began to collapse. The guard, clearly amused, jokingly said, "Ek phone karega toh poora coffee wala nachega uske saamne." In the end, Shubham's attempt failed, but the video has left netizens in splits. Many viewers found the influencer's creativity hilarious, while others admired his determination to meet his idol.