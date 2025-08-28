- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman Khan celebrated the festival at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai. In a video shared by the Bollywood superstar, he can be seen performing aarti with full devotion. His parents-Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, also performed aarti, followed by his sibling Arbaaz Khan. Later, Arpita and Aayush Sharma also joined the aarti ceremony. Ritesh Deshmukh, along with his wife Genelia, also did the puja with their two kids.
The puja space at Arpita Khan’s residence was adorned with flowers and decorations. The atmosphere turned more devotional as there were chants of Lord Ganesha. The video soon went viral on social media and received praise for the actor for his devotion and for showcasing unity. Sharing their reactions on Salman Khan’s Instagram post, a user said, “The man who respect every religious.” Another wrote, “Love you bhaijaan.” A comment read, “Jalwa song wali vibes aa rhi hain.” A fan commented, “This is why I love him so much , he and his family is true inspiration. I love you salman.”
Coming back to Salman Khan’s work front, the superstar was last seen in Sikandar. The film was released in theatres during Eid this year but could not perform according to the hype. Sikandar had a box office collection of Rs 176.18 crore. It also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan and Sharman Joshi in key roles.
Also read: Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Janki Bodiwala’s Gujarati Movie Starts On High Note, Beats Its Prequel’s Opening Day
Salman Khan will be next seen in Battle Of Galwan. The actor has begun shooting for this highly anticipated movie in Ladakh. The concept of the movie is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. Khan will be portraying the role of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, an Indian Army Officer who led his troops during the clash. Battle Of Galwan also features Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Harshil Shah.
Also read: Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Tamil Movie Sees Surge Again Amid Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities
Apart from filming Battle Of Galwan, Salman is also busy hosting Bigg Boss 19. The show returned with a new season on August 24.