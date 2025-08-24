Gustaakh Ishq: Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra is stepping into a new chapter of his creative career by turning producer. He has officially announced his upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq, a romantic drama featuring an impressive cast that includes Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas in November 2025, with the first glimpse set to drop on 25th August. With its powerful cast, soulful imagery, and poetic tone, Gustaakh Ishq is already among the most anticipated love stories of 2025. The film promises to explore chaos, passion, and unapologetic romance, offering viewers a story that blends drama with heartfelt emotions.

Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share the big news with his followers. Posting an emotional note, he wrote, “Since childhood, I’ve lived with a deep Ishq for cinema. The magic of the stories, the glow of the big screen and the emotions that stay long after the credits roll. That love has shaped who I am, and today, it gives me the greatest joy to share a dream come true. This November, 2025, my first film as a producer, ‘Gustaakh Ishq – Kuch Pehle Jaisa’ will release in theatres." He also added, “This Monday, I will be sharing with you the very first glimpse into the poetic world of Gustaakh Ishq." The heartfelt post quickly drew attention, with fans and industry peers congratulating him for entering the world of film production.

Recently, Manish invited his film's leading stars, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, to his home for a Sunday lunch. Sharing a collage picture with the actors on Instagram Stories, he captioned it, "Sunday lunch at home with my @stage5production #gustakhishq pair Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma." The pictures showed the trio smiling together, hinting at the warm camaraderie between the team even before the film hits screens. About Gustaakh Ishq The film, originally titled Ul-Jalool Ishq, recently underwent a name change. Manish Malhotra revealed the update on Instagram with a new poster. The artwork showed Vijay Varma embracing Fatima Sana Shaikh in an intimate moment, bathed in soft colours. The poster sets the tone for a tender yet intense love story. Gustaakh Ishq is the third project under Manish's production banner, Stage 5 Production, launched in September 2023. The banner's earlier films, Train From Chhapraula and Bun Tikki, are yet to be released.