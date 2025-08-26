Haiwaan Cast Update: Priyadarshan’s upcoming movie Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, is generating buzz for significant reasons. The two are reuniting after 17 long years to bring back their chemistry and magic on screen. The team has already kicked off shooting in Kochi and is treating fans with new updates. Actress Saiyami Kher has joined the stellar cast and begun filming for the action thriller. She expressed her excitement about starting a new journey on social media by sharing photos with her Haiwaan co-stars and the team.

Saiyami Kher Joins Haiwaan Cast Taking to Instagram, Saiyami announced her involvement in Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan with a note. Her post read, "Started a new journey with people I’ve grown up watching and admiring. The OG Khiladi @akshaykumar who redefined action, who has also unknowingly inspired me in my own fitness journey. Saif sir, whose sense of humour keeps you in splits. Dil Chahta Hai shaped every 90s kid."

Praising director Priyadarshan and his work, she stated, "And then there’s @priyadarshan.official sir almost hitting a century with his films, it’s a true blessing to be directed by him. I’ve also been lucky to work with some of the calmest, most sorted producers. We’ve only just begun filming, but I’m already smiling ear to ear. Grateful to be a small part of this very exciting film, surrounded by such lovely people."

Besides Saiyami, actress Shriya Pilgaonkar is expected to join Akshay and Saif. The actress, who recently starred in Netflix thriller series Mandala Murders, will start filming soon, as per a source close to the project.

About Haiwaan: The film is the Hindi version of the popular Malayalam film Oppam. Actor Mohanlal, who starred in the original Malayalam film, is also part of Priyadarshan's upcoming movie. The filmmaker recently confirmed his involvement by teasing his character details. He shared in an interview, "His character will definitely be a surprise to the audience."