- By Tanya Garg
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Priyadarshan's next film, Haiwaan, was unveiled a few months back and created a lot of excitement. The pictures from the first day of filming with Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar caused stir on social media. The two are reuniting after 17 long years to work their magic on screen. In a surprising turn of events, Shriya Pilgaonkar will be joining Akshay and Saif in forthcoming thriller.
Shriya Pilgaonkar, who most recently starred in Mandala Murders on Netflix, will shortly start filming, as per a source close to the project. Written by Rohan Shankar of Saiyaara fame, the thriller is the second best-selling collaboration between Akshay and Saif, following YRF backed Tashan.
All About Haiwaan
Many reports claim that Haiwaan is the Hindi version of the popular Malayalam film Oppam. Visuals from the first day of the shoot, which featured Kumar and Khan, created a lot of attention online as production got underway. The movie also stars Boman Irani in key part.
Shriya Pilgaonkar Movies And TV Shows
Shriya Pilgaonkar made her Bollywood debut in the Shah Rukh Khan-starring movie Fan in 2016. She also appeared in films including Crackdown, The Gone Game, and Bhangra Paa Le. She rose to fame with her acting abilities in Mirzapur. The actor also won accolades for her performance in The Broken News and Guilty Minds. She also appeared in an OTT comedy Taaza Khabar followed by films like Dry Day and Ishq-e-Nadaan.
For the unversed, Shriya Pilgaonkar debuted on television at the age of five, as a boy named Bittu in the well-known Hindi sitcom Tu Tu Main Main. Known for her roles in web series and Hindi films, Shriya is the daughter of seasoned actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar.
In 2012, as part of the NCPA's Short and Sweet Festival, she made her theatrical debut in Karan Shetty's short play Freedom of Love. Shriya acted, sung, and danced in the 10-minute piece, showcasing her versatility. She scored the Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Debut in the Marathi film Ekulti Ek in 2013.