- By Tanya Garg
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Daisy Shah, who costarred with Salman Khan in Jai Ho, her Bollywood debut, has also featured in several Kannada movies. The actor talked candidly about how the Kannada film industry continues to be fixated on the navels of female actors. The actor talked about how this emphasis obscured more important facets of filmmaking. The remarks made by Daisy Shah have sparked conversations around gender roles and representation in regional cinema.
Daisy Shah noted that although the male performers were given appropriate backstories and subtext, she was only instructed on how to make certain facial expressions during a scene in a Kannada movie. She ascribed this to her lack of proficiency in the language.
Daisy Shah also acknowledged that the industry's preoccupation with navels is still present in a recent interview with Hauterrfly, she said, "When I was doing a Kannada film, during my off days I watched TV, and in all the Kannada songs I saw… there was a particular actor, and in all his songs, either a fruit salad or a vegetable salad was being made on the heroine's navel with close-up shots. Sometimes ice or water was being poured on the navel too."
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ - Daisy Shah Recalls Salman Khan Covering Her With Blanket As Her Dress Was Too Short: ‘He Found My Dress Little Weird’
The actor who worked with Salman Khan pointed out that male actors were given more thorough instructions with backstories, whereas she was only instructed on facial expressions. Her lack of acquaintance with the Kannada language contributed to this discrepancy.
Daisy Shah On Her Toxic Relationship
ALSO READ - Are Shiv Thakare And Daisy Shah Dating? Latter Reacts To Link Up Rumours
Daisy Shah also talked about the toxic males she had to cope with in her relationships. She claimed that even though they were in the same industry, one of them had a problem with her working with guys. According to the actor, she tolerated a lot of "bulls**t" in these relationships since she didn't think highly of herself enough at the time to end them sooner. She did clarify, though, that when things got too poisonous, she ended both relationships.
"In the second relationship, I would get questioned about where I was going and working with men. The best or worst part is that he also belongs to the same industry. We were once at a party and someone pulled my hand from behind, asking me to dance. You can’t get mad at that. When the same thing happened to him, he said I should be understanding."
View this post on Instagram
Daisy Shah's Movies And TV Shows
Daisy Shah, who began her career as an assistant choreographer before becoming an actress, has appeared in Bollywood and Kannada movies. She started her career in Kannada movies like Bhadra and Bodyguard before making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Jai Ho. She then starred in movies such as Hate Story 3 (2015) and has also been on television and dancing reality shows.
Daisy Shah most recently appeared in Amjad Khan's online series Red Room, which featured important roles for Amit Gaur, Anuj Sachdeva, Reena Aggarwal, and Reeva Chaudharay. She is active on YouTube in addition to her acting endeavours.