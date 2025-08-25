Daisy Shah, who costarred with Salman Khan in Jai Ho, her Bollywood debut, has also featured in several Kannada movies. The actor talked candidly about how the Kannada film industry continues to be fixated on the navels of female actors. The actor talked about how this emphasis obscured more important facets of filmmaking. The remarks made by Daisy Shah have sparked conversations around gender roles and representation in regional cinema.

Daisy Shah noted that although the male performers were given appropriate backstories and subtext, she was only instructed on how to make certain facial expressions during a scene in a Kannada movie. She ascribed this to her lack of proficiency in the language.

Daisy Shah also acknowledged that the industry's preoccupation with navels is still present in a recent interview with Hauterrfly, she said, "When I was doing a Kannada film, during my off days I watched TV, and in all the Kannada songs I saw… there was a particular actor, and in all his songs, either a fruit salad or a vegetable salad was being made on the heroine's navel with close-up shots. Sometimes ice or water was being poured on the navel too."

Daisy Shah On Her Toxic Relationship ALSO READ - Are Shiv Thakare And Daisy Shah Dating? Latter Reacts To Link Up Rumours Daisy Shah also talked about the toxic males she had to cope with in her relationships. She claimed that even though they were in the same industry, one of them had a problem with her working with guys. According to the actor, she tolerated a lot of "bulls**t" in these relationships since she didn't think highly of herself enough at the time to end them sooner. She did clarify, though, that when things got too poisonous, she ended both relationships.

"In the second relationship, I would get questioned about where I was going and working with men. The best or worst part is that he also belongs to the same industry. We were once at a party and someone pulled my hand from behind, asking me to dance. You can’t get mad at that. When the same thing happened to him, he said I should be understanding."