Priya Bapat is among the most promising actors in the industry, who has predominately worked in the Marathi film industry. Every time Bapat has been on screen, her powerful performances and film selections have left an impression. The Marathi actor has received praise for her portrayal of a lesbian inspector who battles to hide her identity while trying to understand the dark world in the latest series, Andhera. During an interview with The Daily Jagran, Priya Bapat shared her two cents on Marathi language row.

Priya Bapat emphasised that even while she is Maharashtrian who loves her language, she does not want to be restricted to just one language. She shared one should keep the language wars aside and love each other. "I am a Maharashtrian, so I love and respect my language, but as an artist, I also feel that I do not want to be restricted to only one language. I want to work in all the other language, across India. We speak so many languages, now, my point, is that any kind of extreme reaction is something that I do not support," she said.

ALSO READ - Andhera Trailer: Prajakta Koli, Karanvir Malhotra’s Web Series Plunges Into A Darker Side Of A City Filled With Paranormal Activities The actor, who also starred in Munna Bhai MBBS, revealed that she attempts to find a middle ground when faced with opposing extreme viewpoints."The world is changing. The communication is changing and so that the way languages are spoken languages being you know, incorporate communication is changing, but at the same time and again, I'm saying, I'm repeating that I really love and respect my state, my region and my language," Priya Bapat added.

Priya Bapat continued,"Because I'm also surrounded by a lot of non-Mahrastrians, I don't immediately get into Marathi, but the moment I know the person who is in front of me is Marathi, I immediately break into my own language because it is my first language. So, I think we should just keep these language wars aside and love each other a little more because I love every language."

Her concluding words were - "We should just respect and give mutual love to all the languages that are there in India. We have so many languages that we speak in one country, it is not so in any other country in the world, so why can't we just cherish this."