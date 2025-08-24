Imran Khan, the actor who charmed audiences with films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Break Ke Baad (2010), Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) and the cult comedy Delhi Belly (2011), is finally making a comeback after nearly ten years. Known for his boy-next-door image and light-hearted romantic comedies, Imran had quietly stepped away from Bollywood, leaving his fans wondering if they would ever see him on screen again.

During a recent chat with Planet Bollywood, Imran explained the reason behind his decision to take a break from films. The actor said he needed time for himself and wanted to go through a personal journey before he could return with a clear sense of direction. “I had to reach a stage where I had clarity about how I wished to engage with my creativity,” he shared. According to him, the process took as long as it had to, but over the past year, he began feeling the urge to return to something creative once more.

Interestingly, Imran revealed that a viral meme was what eventually pushed him to make a comeback. Despite not being active on social media, his friends often showed him memes and posts that fans were making about him. One particular post struck a chord with him – it featured a collage of posters from his films with the caption, "Life was good when this guy was doing rom-coms." Furthermore, Imran admitted that this moment made him realise how much people still remembered and missed him. "As I started to read, hear and perceive more of those, I started feeling that many people out there are reaching out to me. At some point, I felt that if I didn't acknowledge them and say 'I hear you', it would be rude. Up until then, things were one-sided. I felt compelled to stick my head out and say, 'Hi, guys! I hear you'."