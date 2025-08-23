- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Tamannaah Bhatia has been on cloud nine after her back-to-back releases since Lust Stories. She has been leading films like Odela 2, for which she received appreciations. Not only that she become the talk of the town after her song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 spread like wildfire on the internet. The actress is now ready to bring her charisma to the screen again with a strong performance in Ektaa Kapoor’s Ragini MMS 3. Yes, as per reports, Tamannaah has pitched the story to the actress already.
A source told Pinkvilla, “Ekta Kapoor has been wanting to make the third part of Ragini MMS for some time now. After brainstorming multiple ideas, she finally locked on a concept that not only fits within the Ragini MMS universe but also rebrands it into an entirely new genre. The film is expected to go on floors by late 2025.”
The insider also said that Kapoor has pitched the story to Tamannaah Bhatia on the sets of Vann. Unlike the prequels, this time Ragini MMS 3 will be leaning on a horror comedy format. The sources also told the portal that the team is hunting for a big music number like Baby Doll.
Also read: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Reveal Alert: Who Is The First Contestant Salman Khan Introduced?
Ragini MMS was originally released in theatres in 2011. The film starred Kainaz Motivala and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Ragini MMS 2 hit the silver screens in 2014. It is streaming on Prime Video. The sequel then featured Sunny Leone, Saahil Prem and Sandhya Mridul in pivotal roles. The movie then had a worldwide box office collection of Rs 62.54 crore. The sequel is streaming on Zee5. Now, if Tamannaah Bhatia comes on board, then the hype is surely going to be high. Fans have to wait a little longer till the official announcement.