Veteran Kannada actor and art director Dinesh Manglore, known for his roles in films like KGF, Kichcha and Kirik Party, passed away on Monday at the age of 55. The actor breathed his last at 3:30 am at his residence in Udupi. He had reportedly suffered a stroke during the Kantara shoot. His demise has left the film industry in mourning, with fans and industry members paying tribute on social media.

Dinesh Manglore suffered a stroke during the shooting of Kantara. Though he initially recovered after receiving treatment in Bengaluru, he complained of health issues last week and was admitted to Ankadakkatte Suregon Hospital, as per a local publication, Udayavani report.

Dinesh was hospitalised due to a brain haemorrhage and had not been keeping well for the past year. Dinesh is survived by his wife Bharati and two sons- Pawan and Sajjan. As per media reports, the actor's family have informed that the late actor’s body will be kept for public viewing at his residence in Laggere from 8 am on Tuesday. His final rites will take place at Sumanahalli Crematorium.

Kannada Actor Sangeetha Bhat On Dinesh Mangalore's Demise Sangeetha shared a photo of the late actor on her Instagram handle along with an emotional tribute. Her post read, "You will be terribly missed Dinesh Mangalore- The most jovial, skilled, and warm-hearted person, Someone who always loved bringing a smile to people's faces. I remember seeing you stand strong even through your low health days during shoots, still delivering your roles so flawlessly. You would check on me during my difficult days and never failed to make me smile with your sweetest jokes. Our long, deep conversations on set about your old art direction days and the wonderful stories you shared are memories I will always treasure. Gone too soon too far."