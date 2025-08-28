Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Update: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's captivating plot, poignant scenes, and talented actors have maintained viewers' interest. The current song is also full of drama, with Pari's shocking revelation causing havoc in the family and the questions about Noina's motivation remaining unanswered. As Mihir commends Tulsi for managing Pari's crisis amicably in the most recent episode, Noina's long-suppressed feelings for Mihir start to come to the surface.

Mihir Appreciates Tulsi As Well As Noina Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's latest episode sees Mihir praising Tulsi for handling the delicate situation so well, as they drive back from Pari's in-laws' house. He lauds Tulsi for handling Pari's theft in front of her in-laws so well. At that moment, Noina sends Mihir a message inquiring about how things are going. He also acknowledges Noina's assistance, saying that it enabled him to handle Pari's crisis.

Meanwhile, Noina and her sister are on a video chat when the latter discloses that Noina had a deep romantic relationship with Mihir while they were both in college. Her sister Suchu notes that Mihir was the sole reason Noina went back to India and launched her company. Noina disputes it, saying Mihir is merely a close friend. Her sister cautions her that she is deluding herself because her feelings for Mihir will eventually return.

Vrinda is taking a bus, and Angad is driving a car, as they are both going to Pune for work. A flat tire unexpectedly forces Vrinda's bus to stop at a dhaba by the side of the road. It just so happens that Angad is also present. Angad saves Vrinda in a dramatic moment, pulling her close as the roof of a stall is about to collapse on her.